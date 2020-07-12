Open Menu

Aspen home with oxygen-pumping system hits market for $49M

The custom-built home spans 15,000 sf near White River National Forest

TRD New York TRD WEEKEND EDITION /
Jul.July 12, 2020 02:00 PM
Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
The custom-built home (Credit: WSJ)

The custom-built home (Credit: WSJ)

Got $49 million to spare, love Aspen, but sick of all that altitude sickness? There’s a solution for you.

A custom-built, 15,000-square-foot mansion in the chic Colorado ski town has hit the market for $49 million and it’s got quite a suite of luxe amenities, according to the Wall Street Journal.

That includes a system that pumps oxygen into the master bedroom so occupants can literally breathe a little easier at high altitude. The home is also LEED-certified with solar panels and geothermal heating.

The home was designed and built by Florida-based venture capitalist Lawrence F. De George. He bought the land in 2009 for $16 million and built the home over three and a half years.

Its finished with elaborate woodwork including custom wood-inlay doors. There’s an Art Deco-style home movie theater and a glass elevator providing views over the landscape.

The backyard sits on the edge of White River National Forest and the front yard overlooks a valley and the Roaring Fork River.

De George is 75 years old and said he is selling because he plans to do some traveling and sailing. A sale near $49 million would make it one of the more expensive home sales in the Aspen area.

The Aspen market has been particularly hot this year, according to listing agent Carrie Wells of Coldwell Banker Mason Morse Real Estate. The coronavirus pandemic has people who vacation in the area shopping for permanent moves there. [WSJ]Dennis Lynch

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
AspenHousing Market

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
(iStock)

Pandemic slammed brakes on nearly half of would-be homebuyers: Survey

Pandemic slammed brakes on nearly half of would-be homebuyers: Survey
The final week of June saw the average loan size hit $360,300, a record high in the history of MBA’s purchase index (iStock)

Size of home purchase loans hits record high

Size of home purchase loans hits record high
(iStock)

Home loans are getting bigger, even as application volume drops

Home loans are getting bigger, even as application volume drops
(iStock)

Party’s over? Applications for homes loans fall

Party’s over? Applications for homes loans fall
Housing construction hasn’t recovered to pre-pandemic levels yet, but more permits were issued last month than expected. (Credit: iStock)

Housing starts are still low, but jump in permits suggest builders are planning

Housing starts are still low, but jump in permits suggest builders are planning
Mortgage Banker Association’s weekly index shows another increase in purchase applications for home loans during the second week of June 2020 (iStock)

Mortgage applications to buy homes hit 11-year high

Mortgage applications to buy homes hit 11-year high
The pandemic has brought a silver lining for Lennar

The pandemic has brought a silver lining for Lennar

The pandemic has brought a silver lining for Lennar
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell (Getty, iStock)

Real estate stocks outperform broader market but still sink

Real estate stocks outperform broader market but still sink
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.