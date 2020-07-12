Got $49 million to spare, love Aspen, but sick of all that altitude sickness? There’s a solution for you.

A custom-built, 15,000-square-foot mansion in the chic Colorado ski town has hit the market for $49 million and it’s got quite a suite of luxe amenities, according to the Wall Street Journal.

That includes a system that pumps oxygen into the master bedroom so occupants can literally breathe a little easier at high altitude. The home is also LEED-certified with solar panels and geothermal heating.

The home was designed and built by Florida-based venture capitalist Lawrence F. De George. He bought the land in 2009 for $16 million and built the home over three and a half years.

Its finished with elaborate woodwork including custom wood-inlay doors. There’s an Art Deco-style home movie theater and a glass elevator providing views over the landscape.

The backyard sits on the edge of White River National Forest and the front yard overlooks a valley and the Roaring Fork River.

De George is 75 years old and said he is selling because he plans to do some traveling and sailing. A sale near $49 million would make it one of the more expensive home sales in the Aspen area.

The Aspen market has been particularly hot this year, according to listing agent Carrie Wells of Coldwell Banker Mason Morse Real Estate. The coronavirus pandemic has people who vacation in the area shopping for permanent moves there. [WSJ] — Dennis Lynch