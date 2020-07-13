Open Menu

260-acre Hillandale estate returns to market asking $49M

The home of the late Liberty Travel co-founder asked $95M in 2007

Jul.July 13, 2020
Staff
The Hillandale estate (Knight Frank)

The Hillandale estate (Knight Frank)

A 260-acre Hillandale estate — complete with private lakes, a hedge maze and land in New York and Connecticut — is on the market asking $49.5 million.

That’s a far cry from the $95 million the property was asking when it first came to market in 2007, the Wall Street Journal reported. Charlene Haroche — the wife of the late Gilbert Haroche, co-founder of Liberty Travel — said she is listing the property because she has other homes in New York and Florida, and does not need the space.

After failing to sell at its initial asking price in 2007, the home was relisted at $75 million in 2015 after Gilbert Harouche’s death at the age of 87, before being removed from the market.

The Haroche family purchased the property in the 1990s. Before that, the Sulzberger family, the longtime publishers of the New York Times, owned the estate. The listing reportedly notes that the current owners invested more than $30 million into the property, and doubled the size of the main house.

The main home spans 17,000 square feet and features period details — including imported marble, limestone, onyx and hand-stained glass — from when the house was built around 1900, during America’s gilded age.

The house includes eight bedrooms, 10 bathrooms and an Olympic-sized indoor pool, while the grounds feature four guesthouses, an outdoor pool, a greenhouse, private lakes, wooded trails, and a hedge maze.

[WSJ] — Orion Jones

