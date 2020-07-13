Open Menu

Brooklyn’s back: Luxury contract volume hits four-month high

Total sales volume for 11 contract signings in borough was $29.6M

TRD New York /
Jul.July 13, 2020 02:30 PM
By Erin Hudson
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
356 Sackett Street (Google Maps, Elliman)

356 Sackett Street (Google Maps, Elliman)

Almost $30 million worth of luxury residential property went into contract last week in Brooklyn.

There were 11 homes — six townhouses, three condos and two co-ops — that found buyers last week, according to Compass’ weekly market report. It marked the strongest week in terms of contract volume since the week of March 9, before the city began to shut down to slow the spread of Covid-19.

The week of March 9 saw 15 properties go into contract for a combined sales volume of $45.3 million, according to the report, which tracks contract activity for Brooklyn homes asking $2 million or more.

The median asking price for the properties that went into contract last week was $2.4 million and the average days on market was 181. The average listing discount, the amount the asking price dropped before going into contract, was 3 percent.

Read more

The most expensive home was a six-bedroom townhouse at 356 Sackett Street in Carroll Gardens. The home is 22-feet wide, spans more than 4,500 square feet and was recently renovated. It was last asking $5.3 million.

The second priciest contract signed last week was for a Brooklyn Heights co-op. The three-bedroom unit at 160 Columbia Heights spans two levels and has a large terrace.

Last week’s activity was a stark improvement from previous weeks. The final week of June saw five deals inked for a total volume of $11.8 million. The week before, when in-person showings resumed, saw four deals signed for a total of $9.5 million.

Write to Erin Hudson at [email protected]

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
brooklynResidential Real Estate

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
The Hillandale estate (Knight Frank)

260-acre Hillandale estate returns to market asking $49M

260-acre Hillandale estate returns to market asking $49M
(iStock)

Brooklyn and Queens Q2 sales fall at highest rate in decade

Brooklyn and Queens Q2 sales fall at highest rate in decade
394 Vanderbilt Avenue (Douglas Elliman)

As weather heats up, Brooklyn luxury market doesn’t

As weather heats up, Brooklyn luxury market doesn’t
The threat of eviction hangs heavily above immigrant families who have lost work as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. (Getty)

Eviction bans don’t always protect the most vulnerable

Eviction bans don’t always protect the most vulnerable
Seth Campbell (iStock)

Keller Williams to cut ties with top franchise owner following sexual harassment allegations

Keller Williams to cut ties with top franchise owner following sexual harassment allegations
Ghost Towers

NYC’s ghost towers: How many Manhattan luxury condos are owned by people who don’t live there?

NYC’s ghost towers: How many Manhattan luxury condos are owned by people who don’t live there?
Manhattan homes flooded the market last week but buyers are nowhere to be found 

Manhattan homes for sale nearly doubled last week

Manhattan homes for sale nearly doubled last week
Competition for affordable housing in New York City is highest among those who need affordable housing most (Getty, iStock)

Poorest face worst odds in city’s housing lotteries

Poorest face worst odds in city’s housing lotteries
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.