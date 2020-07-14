Open Menu

New York pols take aim at Opportunity Zones

Bill from Sen. Michael Gianaris would curb a real estate tax benefit

TRD New York /
Jul.July 14, 2020 04:29 PM
By Georgia Kromrei
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Sen. Michael Gianaris (Getty)

Sen. Michael Gianaris (Getty)

A new bill in Albany would eliminate a state tax break that benefits real estate developers in New York City.

The legislation would end New York’s share of the Opportunity Zone tax break for projects in the city by decoupling the state’s capital gains tax code from the federal government’s and amending the city’s administrative code.

Read more

Sponsored by Queens state Sen. Michael Gianaris and Assembly member Jeffrey Dinowitz of the Bronx, the bill takes aim at a congressional program that rewards investors and developers for investing in one of more than 8,700 designated areas across the country.

In justifying their legislation, the bill’s sponsors write that although the tax benefit is supposed to incentivize development in distressed areas, it is poorly targeted.

“Though a laudable goal, the vague standards for states to designate Opportunity Zones has allowed Empire State Development to designate many areas with booming, over-developed real estate markets as opportunity zones,” the bill text reads, referring to the state’s primary economic development agency.

New York City has no fewer than 306 Opportunity Zones, including 63 in Queens — three in Gianaris’s base of Astoria and nine in Long Island City, where he helped scare off plans for a tax-incentivized, multibillion-dollar Amazon campus last year.

Some analysis has found little evidence that the program, which began in January 2018 but was slowed by regulatory delays, has helped poor communities. The Treasury Department did not issue guidelines for the program until October 2018 and released additional guidance in April 2019. That discouraged investment into funds set up to take advantage of the tax break.

It is not clear how much tax revenue the bill would raise if it became law, or when. Opportunity Zone investments have to be held for 10 years for investors to avoid all tax on reinvested capital gains. Still, with the city and state in financial freefall and casting about for areas to cut — including the city’s capital budget for affordable housing — the bill’s sponsors hope to find fertile political soil in targeting a program criticized as a taxpayer-funded boon to developers.

“We’re in a moment where the state is facing an unprecedented budget crisis,” said Tom Speaker of good-government group Reinvent Albany, which is pushing for the legislation.

He called Opportunity Zones “a program that has zero transparency” and “just a giveaway to real estate and the wealthy.”

Included in the Republican 2017 tax overhaul, the Investing in Opportunity Act, as the legislation was formally known, allowed developers and investors who build projects in designated low-income neighborhoods across the country to get substantial capital-gains tax breaks.

But rather than spurring investment and creating jobs in exclusively low-income communities, in many cases it has been used to finance luxury projects in affluent areas — prompting a federal investigation by the Treasury Department earlier this year.

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Opportunity ZonesProperty taxes

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Census tract 135 and Stellar Management's Larry Gluck (Credit: Getty Images and Stellar Management)

How a small stretch of land on the Far West Side became an Opportunity Zone

How a small stretch of land on the Far West Side became an Opportunity Zone
CrowdStreet CEO Tore Steen and vice president Darren Powderly (Credit: CrowdStreet and iStock)

Crowdfunding platform launches $20M Opportunity Zone fund

Crowdfunding platform launches $20M Opportunity Zone fund
From left: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, New York State senator James Sanders Jr., and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (Credit: Getty Images, iStock, and NY Senate)

“This program will either be a boom or a bust:” State senator has plans to redesign Opportunity Zones

“This program will either be a boom or a bust:” State senator has plans to redesign Opportunity Zones
Mayor Bill de Blasio (Getty)

City grants property owners another month to avoid tax lien sale

City grants property owners another month to avoid tax lien sale
Opportunity Zones across the U.S. (Enterprise Community Partners)

TRD Insights: Little evidence that Opportunity Zone program helps poor communities

TRD Insights: Little evidence that Opportunity Zone program helps poor communities
Jumaane Williams (Getty)

Jumaane Williams’ tax ploy is day late — but may leave city $1.7B short

Jumaane Williams’ tax ploy is day late — but may leave city $1.7B short
S. Lawrence Davis and 160-05 Archer Avenue (Google Maps)

Shorewood scores $88M construction loan for first Opportunity Zone project

Shorewood scores $88M construction loan for first Opportunity Zone project
Kalman Yeger and Corey Johnson (Facebook)

City Council passes limited property tax reprieve, disappointing landlords

City Council passes limited property tax reprieve, disappointing landlords
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.