WATCH: Suri Kasirer on the influence of her father’s Holocaust stories and lobbying hard for the Vanderbilt Corridor and Cornell Tech

Jul.July 14, 2020 11:45 AM
By Rich Bockmann
Suri Kasirer — one of New York City’s top lobbyists — has helped influence major initiatives like the rezoning of Midtown’s Vanderbilt Corridor and the Cornell Tech campus on Roosevelt Island. And she works with some of the biggest names in real estate development and ownership in the city, including SL Green, Vornado and Tishman Speyer.

Kasirer is often recognized as one of the most powerful women in the city and her firm earned the most among its lobbying groups last year with just under $13 million in total revenue, according to the City Clerk’s Office.

“Most importantly, you need to have a strategy [and] you need to be nimble enough to be constantly changing that plan,” she told The Real Deal during this month’s Closing interview.

Watch above to see Kasirer talk more in-depth about her father’s Holocaust survival and how it shaped her career ambitions, and two of her biggest wins for New York real estate.

Video by Adam Pogoff

