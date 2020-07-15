Open Menu

Blackstone says goodbye to CMBS fund

Net assets have declined by more than $200M since year-end

TRD NATIONAL /
Jul.July 15, 2020 08:55 AM
Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Blackstone's Jonathan Gray (iStock, Getty)

Blackstone’s Jonathan Gray (iStock, Getty)

Blackstone Group is throwing in the towel on a mortgage-backed securities fund.

The company is winding down the Blackstone Real Estate Income Master Fund, which realized a 24 percent decline when the coronavirus struck in March, according to Bloomberg. In a filing, Blackstone said closing the fund would provide its shareholders with cash and the “best path to maximize portfolio recovery.”

Read more

At the start of the year, the fund had $687 million in commercial mortgage-backed securities, and $227 million in residential mortgage-backed securities. The securities the fund held were reportedly packaged by both government entities and private issuers.

Blackstone bought the fund’s assets in part with $400 million borrowed through reverse repurchase agreements, filings cited by Bloomberg show. In the past five years, the fund had an average annual return of 5.52 percent.

By May 31, the fund’s net assets had fallen to $553 million from $773 million at year-end.

The closure of the fund comes as CMBS delinquencies soar, particularly in the hospitality sector. Tom Barrack’s Colony Capital is at risk of losing control of two hotel portfolios financed by CMBS, and consensus is emerging in Congress for the federal government to prop up the market. [Bloomberg] — Erin Hudson

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Blackstone GroupcmbsCommercial Real Estate

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Gap Senior Director of Real Estate Jennifer Rondholz, Morgan Stanley Prime Property Fund head Scott Brown and 170 Broadway (Linkedin, Google Maps)

Lower Manhattan retail condo squeezed by lender as Gap refuses to pay rent

Lower Manhattan retail condo squeezed by lender as Gap refuses to pay rent
 Thomas Barrack, Sheraton San Jose Hotel in Milpitas, CA, Residence Inn Cypress Los Alamitos (Getty, Google Maps, Marriott)

Colony Capital may lose control of 2 largest CMBS hotel portfolios

Colony Capital may lose control of 2 largest CMBS hotel portfolios
22-15 31st Street (Google Maps)

Supermarket signals demise as Target eyes Astoria

Supermarket signals demise as Target eyes Astoria
Danny Meyer (USHG, iStock)

Danny Meyer’s USHG got $11M+ in PPP cash

Danny Meyer’s USHG got $11M+ in PPP cash
Mayor Bill de Blasio (Getty, Wikimedia)

Landlords challenge city laws protecting non-paying businesses

Landlords challenge city laws protecting non-paying businesses
From left: G.H. Palmer's Geoffrey Palme, RFR Holdings' Aby Rosen, Macklowe Properties' Harry Macklowe, Thor Equities' Joseph Sitt and Ellicott Development's Carl Paladino (Getty, iStock)

Harry Macklowe, Aby Rosen and Joe Sitt among 6,500+ developers, landlords who got PPP bucks

Harry Macklowe, Aby Rosen and Joe Sitt among 6,500+ developers, landlords who got PPP bucks
From left: SL Green CEO Marc Holliday, Ceruzzi Properties’ Arthur Hooper, the Lipstick Building at 885 Third Avenue and IRSA president Eduardo Elsztain (Getty, Wikipedia, Google Maps)

Lipstick Building ground rent reset leads to appraisal dispute

Lipstick Building ground rent reset leads to appraisal dispute
Photo illustration of Ryan Serhant and  22-43 Jackson Avenue (Getty, Trader Joe's) 

Trader Joe’s to open in LIC early next year

Trader Joe’s to open in LIC early next year
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.