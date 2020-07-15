Open Menu

Mall magnate David Simon lists Park Ave pad for $33M

Simon Property Group CEO tried to sell 7.3K-sf unit for $40M in 2016

TRD New York /
Jul.July 15, 2020 03:25 PM
By Erin Hudson
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
David Simon and 625 Park Avenue (Getty, Google Maps)

David Simon and 625 Park Avenue (Getty, Google Maps)

As David Simon tries to navigate his retail REIT through the coronavirus storm, he is also looking to sell one of his residential properties: A 7,200-square-foot co-op on Park Avenue.

The chairman and CEO of mall opperator Simon Property Group has listed his home at 625 Park Avenue for $32.5 million. Douglas Elliman broker Richard Steinberg has the listing. That price is about $7 million less than Simon put it on the market for a few years ago.

The unit spans the entire fourth floor of the 15-story pre-war cooperative. The listing appeared on StreetEasy two days ago; Steinberg declined to comment.

Property records show Simon and his wife Jacqueline bought the co-op for $25 million in 2011. They hired Ingrao architecture firm to renovate the six-bed, seven-bathroom home, according to the listing. The unit includes a gym, wood-paneled study, screening room and separate area for staff.

Other notable residents include billionaire Ira Rennert — head of investment firm Renco Group. The building is known for its 26-room triplex penthouse, which was first home to cosmetics tycoon Helena Rubinstein.

The Simons tried to sell the unit back in 2016 for $39.5 million, StreetEasy records show.

David Simon’s total compensation package from his company last year was $10.4 million, the bulk of which was stock awards, Securities and Exchange Commission filings show. His base salary in 2019 was $1.25 million. This spring, as Covid-19 shuttered malls around the U.S., Simon Property announced that its CEO would not be paid a base salary.

Though many of Simon Property’s malls are back open, foot traffic and retail sales remain low, and some and many retailers are still withholding rent. Last month, the REIT sued one of its biggest tenants, Gap Inc., for nearly $66 million in unpaid rent.

Earlier this month, the REIT announced plans to sell $2 billion of senior notes to pay down existing debt and general corporate purposes. It also slashed its quarterly dividend for the second quarter to $1.30 per common share, from $2.10 in the first quarter.

A representative for Simon Property Group did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Write to Erin Hudson at [email protected]

Read more

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Douglas Ellimansimon property group

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
John Giannone and Jac Credaroli (Credit: iStock)

Two Elliman agents launch platform to provide renters, buyers and sellers up to $50K in unsecured loans

Two Elliman agents launch platform to provide renters, buyers and sellers up to $50K in unsecured loans
Jacob Sudhoff and Scott Durkin (Credit: Sudhoff Companies, Emily Assiran, iStock)

Douglas Elliman is coming to Texas

Douglas Elliman is coming to Texas
Douglas Elliman chairman Howard Lorber (Credit: Getty Images and iStock)

Elliman’s revenue rose 18%, after sales frenzy to avoid New York’s new transfer tax

Elliman’s revenue rose 18%, after sales frenzy to avoid New York’s new transfer tax
Simon Property Group's David Simon (Getty)

Simon Property Group sics the lawyers on deadbeat tenants

Simon Property Group sics the lawyers on deadbeat tenants
(iStock)

Brooklyn and Queens Q2 sales fall at highest rate in decade

Brooklyn and Queens Q2 sales fall at highest rate in decade
Authentic Brands Group CEO Jamie Salter with Brooks Brothers, J.C. Penney, and Aeropostale stores (Getty)

Mall owners team up with “dead-celebrity dealmaker” but can they rescue moribund retailers?

Mall owners team up with “dead-celebrity dealmaker” but can they rescue moribund retailers?
Douglas Elliman’s New York City CEO Steven James and Zillow Group NYC general manager Matt Daimler (Courtesy Elliman via Youtube; Zillow)

Elliman gives in to StreetEasy’s manual listings

Elliman gives in to StreetEasy’s manual listings
David Simon of Simon Property Group and Robert Taubman of Taubman Centers (Getty)

Simon v. Taubman could be ready for trial in November: Judge

Simon v. Taubman could be ready for trial in November: Judge
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.