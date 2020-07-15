Queens was the most popular borough for big projects in June for the second straight month, with four new building plans edging out Brooklyn’s three on The Real Deal’s top-10 list.

Manhattan had two projects — including the largest, a 10-story commercial property from Extell — and the Bronx had one.

The second-largest project was in Bedford-Stuyvesant, as Shorewood filed plans to build an 11-story, mixed-use building with 233 residential units.

The approximately 1.8 million square feet of total space for the city’s 10 biggest project filings in June was down substantially from about 3 million in May and 2.6 million in April.

The full list of June’s 10 biggest real estate projects:

1. 264 West 46th Street, Manhattan

Extell’s 303,365 square-foot commercial building will stand 164 feet tall. Extell agreed to purchase the lot, which is currently vacant, from the Shubert Organization last year. Records list SLCE Architects as the architect. The project is also addressed at 740 8th Avenue.

2. 1100 Myrtle Avenue, Brooklyn

Shorewood filed plans for this 296,603-square-foot building where an industrial warehouse currently sits. The 11-story, mixed-use building will hold 233 residential units that include affordable housing across 170,288 square feet and an amenity deck on the roof. Some 25,320 square feet of retail space on the ground floor will hold a supermarket and office.

3. 15 Beekman Street, Manhattan

SL Green plans to build a 213,084-square-foot building for Pace University in Lower Manhattan. The 27-story building will stand 338 feet tall and include 86 dormitory units, plus a cafeteria, kitchen, library, gym and classrooms.

4. 37-16 Union Street, Queens

Lions Group is bringing a 207,239-square-foot building to Flushing. The 14-story building will stand 189 feet tall and include ground-floor retail, a house of worship, four floors of office and an outpatient care facility. Raymond Chan is the architect.

5. 111 Willoughby Street, Brooklyn

The Michaels Organization plans to build a 195,168-square-foot building in downtown Brooklyn. The 40-story property will stand 434 feet tall and hold 227 residential units, ground-floor retail, a restaurant, church and office space.

6. 86-15 Queens Boulevard, Queens

Pi Capital will bring a new building to Elmhurst spanning 132,313 square feet. The mixed-use property will be seven stories tall and hold 142 residential units including senior housing, according to the developer, as well as a school. The site’s one-story medical building will be torn down. The developer bought the property last year for $16.68 million and aims to complete the project by 2024.

7. 1049 Utica Avenue, Brooklyn

Storage Deluxe will build a 128,443-square-foot building in Flatbush. The three-story property will be used for, as you might guess, self-storage. The company’s website says it has 65 projects completed or in development totaling 7 million square feet.

8. 5278 Post Road, Bronx

Stagg Group filed plans for a 109,270 square-foot building in Fieldston, adjacent to Van Cortlandt Park. The seven-story building will stand 69 feet tall and hold 102 residential units. The project includes parking for 40 cars and 32 bicycles.

9. 40-22 61st Street, Queens

Ampiera Group filed plans for a new building spanning 104,691 square feet in Flushing. The seven stories will hold 78 residential units, parking for 36 cars and 39 bicycles. My Architect is listed as the design firm.

10. 44-36 Douglaston Parkway, Queens

Frank Russo plans to build a 91,355-square-foot building in Douglaston. The six-story mixed-use building will house 54 residential units, including 14 units of affordable senior housing. The plans include 21 off-street parking spaces and 17 bicycle spots.

Contact Orion Jones at [email protected]