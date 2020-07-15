Open Menu

Simon Property Group sics the lawyers on deadbeat tenants

Lawsuits filed against Eddie Bauer, Brooks Brothers, Gap

TRD NATIONAL /
Jul.July 15, 2020 03:15 PM
By Sasha Jones
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Simon Property Group's David Simon (Getty)

Simon Property Group’s David Simon (Getty)

Simon Property Group has kept its promise to sue mall tenants who aren’t paying their rent.

On Tuesday, the country’s biggest retail real estate investment trust filed a lawsuit against Eddie Bauer, seeking to recover $6.2 million in missed rent payments. The outdoor clothing store chain has not paid rent since April, according to records filed in federal court.

Last month, Simon Property Group filed a similar lawsuit against Brooks Brothers seeking $8.7 million of missed rent, according to records found in Marion County Superior Court. Earlier this month, the 200-year-old clothing chain announced that it has filed for bankruptcy.

Simon Property Group CEO David Simon has made no attempt to conceal the company’s intentions in filing such suits, regardless of the coronavirus pandemic, which has shuttered stores and sent retailers into a spiral.

“The bottom line is that we do have a contract, and we do expect to get paid,” Simon said in a May earnings call.

However, those lawsuits may be nothing compared to the bill the Gap is facing. In early June, the REIT sued the Gap for more than $65.9 million in missed rent. The Gap leases more than 400 properties from Simon Property Group and is its biggest in-line (non-anchor) tenant in terms of rent.

Simon Property Group is among the many retail landlords facing massive rent nonpayment issues, even though the company’s own mortgage payments are due.

In June, national chain retailers paid about 68 percent of rent collections, according to a report from Datex Property Solutions. While that number has slowly been on the rise, many fear states once again shutting down due to spikes in coronavirus cases could be disastrous to retailers and their landlords moving forward.

Contact Sasha Jones at [email protected]

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
CoronaviruslawsuitReal Estate LawsuitsRetailsimon property group

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
David Simon and 625 Park Avenue (Getty, Google Maps)

Mall magnate David Simon lists Park Ave pad for $33M

Mall magnate David Simon lists Park Ave pad for $33M
U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (Getty)

AOC blasts hospitality REITs for seeking federal aid to pay dividends

AOC blasts hospitality REITs for seeking federal aid to pay dividends
Survey finds 87.6 percent of tenants paid some rent this month

Armageddon on hold: 88% of tenants paying rent

Armageddon on hold: 88% of tenants paying rent
Miami Beach shuts down short-term rentals due to coronavirus

Miami Beach shuts down short-term rentals due to coronavirus

Miami Beach shuts down short-term rentals due to coronavirus
Alexandria Real Estate Equities founder Joel Marcus and Alexandria Center for Life Sciences (Getty, Google Maps)

Life-sciences sector proves safe haven for landlords

Life-sciences sector proves safe haven for landlords
Gap Senior Director of Real Estate Jennifer Rondholz, Morgan Stanley Prime Property Fund head Scott Brown and 170 Broadway (Linkedin, Google Maps)

Lower Manhattan retail condo squeezed by lender as Gap refuses to pay rent

Lower Manhattan retail condo squeezed by lender as Gap refuses to pay rent
20 Times Square and Maefield Development’s Mark Siffin (Edition Hotels)

Times Square Edition to reopen as Maefield clears up debt dispute

Times Square Edition to reopen as Maefield clears up debt dispute
RTW Retailwinds CEO and CFO Sheamus Toal and a New York & Company store (Getty, LinkedIn)

New York & Company parent files for bankruptcy

New York & Company parent files for bankruptcy
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.