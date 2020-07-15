Open Menu

Tech entrepreneur's dismembered body found in LES condo

Central Construction Management developed the 7-unit property at 265 East Houston

Jul.July 15, 2020 11:10 AM
Staff
The dismembered body of a man was found in his Lower East Side condo Tuesday.

Police identified the victim as Fahim Saleh, a tech entrepreneur, the New York Times reported. Saleh’s sister discovered his body and an electric saw still plugged into the wall Tuesday afternoon. His death is being investigated as a homicide.

The condo building at 265 East Houston, developed by Long Island-based Central Construction Management, has seven residential units and one commercial unit on the ground floor. The residences each span an entire floor and have keyed private elevator access.

Security footage obtained by police shows that not long before his sister arrived, Saleh took the elevator to his apartment with a masked man whom he began struggling with upon entering his apartment.

Saleh was a serial entrepreneur whose past companies included PrankDial, an app that enabled prank phone calls; and Gokada, a ride-sharing app that operates in Lagos, Nigeria, and raised $5.3 million last year. [NYT] — Erin Hudson

