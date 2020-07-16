Open Menu

Airbnb executive to step down as startup revives IPO plans

Departing president of Homes division was recruited from Amazon two years ago

TRD NATIONAL /
Jul.July 16, 2020 10:00 AM
Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Former president of Airbnb’s Homes division, Greg Greeley and Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky (Airbnb, Getty)

Former president of Airbnb’s Homes division, Greg Greeley and Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky (Airbnb, Getty)

Three weeks after detailing how Airbnb almost “lost everything” after the pandemic hit, CEO Brian Chesky is reviving plans for a 2020 public offering.

“When the market is ready, we will be ready,” Chesky wrote in an email to staff on Wednesday, according to the Financial Times. “We were down, but we’re not out.”

The message came after Chesky earlier announced that the president of Airbnb’s Homes division, Greg Greeley, would step down after two years with the company.

Read more

The role, which involved overseeing the company’s central rental business, will be assumed by Catherine Powell — currently head of Experiences — and the division will be rebranded as Hosting.

“If we’re going to get back to our roots, we must get back to great hosting,” Chesky said, in reference to the company’s strategy for bouncing back from the pandemic.

Greeley, who was recruited from Amazon, has not commented on his exit.

Airbnb’s growth plans were withered by the pandemic, which halted global travel and saw the startup’s revenues nosedive. In May, Airbnb laid off almost 2,000 employees — some 25 percent of its staff — as it grappled with the fallout.

With states reopening and travel slowly resuming, the company recently reported that rural stays were increasing. But bookings in urban markets, including New York City, remain down.

Chesky has addressed the IPO several times in recent weeks — both in interviews and in the latest email to staff. Still, he has not provided any granular details about a timeline.

“We’re not committing to going public this year,” he told the FT, “but we’re not ruling it out.” [FT] — Sylvia Varnham O’Regan

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
AirbnbBrian Cheskyshort term rentals

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
From left: Mayor Bill de Blasio, 54 West 39th Street, 62 Grand Street, and 208 West 30th Street (Credit: Google Maps)

The Airbnb crackdown continues: City targets three more buildings

The Airbnb crackdown continues: City targets three more buildings
Mayor Bill de Blasio and Stanley “Skip” Karol, an Airbnb host (Credit: Getty Images and Youtube)

Airbnb host narrowly clears hurdle in First Amendment claim against city

Airbnb host narrowly clears hurdle in First Amendment claim against city
A West Village Airbnb listing (Credit: Airbnb)

Airbnb Luxe launched without listings in one of their biggest potential markets — why?

Airbnb Luxe launched without listings in one of their biggest potential markets — why?
Miami Beach shuts down short-term rentals due to coronavirus

Miami Beach shuts down short-term rentals due to coronavirus

Miami Beach shuts down short-term rentals due to coronavirus
Lisbon, Portugal (Unsplash)

Lisbon might have solved its Airbnb problem

Lisbon might have solved its Airbnb problem
Mayor Bill de Blasio (Getty)

De Blasio to sign Airbnb, property tax legislation

De Blasio to sign Airbnb, property tax legislation
Sonder CEO Francis Davidson (Courtesy Skift)

Sonder raises $170M despite hospitality apocalypse

Sonder raises $170M despite hospitality apocalypse
NY State Senator Liz Krueger (iStock)

Why did Airbnb give in to de Blasio?

Why did Airbnb give in to de Blasio?
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.