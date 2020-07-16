Open Menu

Midtown building crumbles, followed by fatal scaffolding collapse nearby

Third time this month a structure has fallen in the city

Jul.July 16, 2020 06:12 PM
By Kathryn Brenzel
136 East 36 Street and 211 East 34th Street (CitizenApp)

136 East 36 Street and 211 East 34th Street (CitizenApp)

 

UPDATED, Thursday, July 16, 2020, 6:53 p.m.: Scaffolding collapsed in Midtown Thursday, killing one person and injuring at least three others, city officials confirmed. The incident came within hours of the partial collapse of another building just around the corner.

Suspended scaffolding at a co-op building at 136 East 36 Street collapsed after a piece of parapet dropped from the roof of the 12-story building, according to the New York Daily News. Department of Buildings filings indicate that restoration work on the property’s facade was ongoing.

Earlier on Thursday, the wall of 211 East 34th Street, a vacant five-story building around the corner from the scaffolding incident, collapsed around 11:30 a.m. and then again a few hours later. WABC was the first to report the incident. The property is owned by an LLC tied to Lalezarian Properties and Kahen Properties. Lalezarian also owns the adjacent development site, where the company is planning a new 35-story building. The firm’s contractor was performing foundation work at the time of the collapse, a spokesperson for Lalezarian said. No injuries have been reported.

The incident follows the sudden collapse of two other buildings this month. The facade of 205 East 38th Street, a five-story parking garage, tumbled onto the sidewalk July 8, injuring one person and damaging two parked cars nearby. The week prior, a three-story building at 348 Court Street in Brooklyn collapsed. Before the building fell apart, the DOB had issued a partial stop-work order at the property due to a brick wall that was “dangerously bulging.” The agency had also received a series of complaints warning that the building appeared to be unstable.

The three buildings have something in common: They are all exempt from the city’s Local Law 11, which mandates that the facades of buildings exceeding six stories have to be inspected every five years. Following the December death of a pedestrian who was struck by debris that fell from 729 Seventh Avenue, the DOB cracked down on owners whose properties are subject to the inspection law. Such rules, however, apply to the co-op building on East 36th Street.

A day after the July 8 building collapse, Lori Gold tweeted: “Time to expand Local Law 11/FISP to also inspect buildings smaller than the current mandate of >6 stories!” Gold’s younger sister, Grace Gold, a Barnard College student, was killed by falling masonry in 1979, leading to passage of a law that later became part of Local Law 11.

UPDATED: This story was updated to reflect information provided by the NYPD regarding the fatality and injuries at 136 East 36th Street.

Tags
building collapseConstructiondepartment of buildings

