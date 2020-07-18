You could call this house a Golden opportunity.

The mid-century Los Angeles home that appeared in the hit sitcom “The Golden Girls” is on the market for $3 million, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The ranch-style home appeared as the exterior of the Miami home of Blanche, Dorothy, Sophia and Rose in the first season of the show. An exact replica of the house built using its blueprints was used in later seasons.

The four-bedroom home is on the market for the first time since its owners, David Noble Barry III and Margaret Carr Barry, built it in 1955. The two died in 2017 and 2019, respectively.

The Barrys were collectors of exotic plants and had many planted outside the home, including a variety of palm trees. Their son, James Barry, said that’s what drew “The Golden Girls” location scouts to the home in the first place — it resembled a home in Miami more than any other homes in L.A.

The home is 3,000 square feet and the interiors keep with the retro exterior. There are Japanese-inspired shoji screens and the kitchen is painted in green, blue and yellow pastels.

Homes that appear in popular shows and movies often sell with a premium. In 2018, HGTV paid twice the asking price for the mid-century home in Studio City that appeared as the exterior of the Brady household on “The Brady Bunch.”

[WSJ] — Dennis Lynch