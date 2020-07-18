Open Menu

The hottest CRE trend? A home office in your backyard

TRD New York /
Jul.July 18, 2020 10:00 AM
Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
People working from home are looking for backyard offices

People working from home are looking for backyard offices

Americans forced to work from home amid the coronavirus pandemic are looking to their backyards for a bit more space and solitude to work.

They’re driving demand for accessory dwelling units that are quick, relatively inexpensive, and relatively painless to build. There are a handful of companies that offer that and business is rolling in, according to the New York Times.

Some companies offer structures that are small enough that they don’t require building permits. A couple living in Oakland got a 100-square-foot unit with electricity, transom windows, and laminate flooring for $31,000 from Boulder, Colorado-based Studio Shed.

Studio Shed’s units are made of prefabricated panels and assembled on site. The entire process from ordering to completion was a little over four weeks. Company president Mike Koenig said Studio Shed “easily doubled our sales over last year,” and expanded from 28 to 38 employees to keep up with the business.

Waco, Texas-based Kanga Room Systems manufactures prefabricated units as big as full-size cottages, according to the Times. Demand has shot up for its smallest unit, an 80-square-foot assemble-it-yourself kit that starts around $5,000.

Seattle, Washington-based Modern Shed has increased business by about 25 percent since coronavirus hit the States. “We’ve always offered this very simple solution, because you don’t need to tear up an existing house and you can just add it to your backyard,” said founder Ryan Grey Smith. “It’s this little structure where you can feel like you’re working miles away, even though you’re only 30 feet away.” [NYT]Dennis Lynch

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
office market

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Hong Kong

Foreign firms are vacating Hong Kong offices like never before

Foreign firms are vacating Hong Kong offices like never before
Marcus & Millichap CEO Hessam Nadji

Marcus & Millichap CEO predicts “exodus” from cities to last two years

Marcus & Millichap CEO predicts “exodus” from cities to last two years
A photo illustration of Quora CEO Adam D'Angelo from a scene in the film The Matrix (Warner Bros./Village Roadshow Pictures; Quora)

“Our HQ will be in the cloud”: What if remote-first work is an opportunity, not a compromise?

“Our HQ will be in the cloud”: What if remote-first work is an opportunity, not a compromise?
HelloOffice CEO Justin Bedecarre

HelloOffice raises $20M in Series A funding

HelloOffice raises $20M in Series A funding
1300 Flushing Avenue (Google Maps)

Bushwick office building trades for $44M, sign of life for i-sales market

Bushwick office building trades for $44M, sign of life for i-sales market
As resi brokers in South Florida report an uptick in sales and rentals largely fueled by homeowners fleeing dense markets like New York, office brokers say they’re starting to see a similar trend play out among tech firms. (iStock)

More tech firms eye Miami as Covid carries on

More tech firms eye Miami as Covid carries on
Wall Street firms and their landlords are making plans to welcome a trickle of employees back into their buildings as New York slowly reopens. (Getty)

“Very gradual return”: Wall Street tenants, landlords lay out reopening plans

“Very gradual return”: Wall Street tenants, landlords lay out reopening plans
270 Park Avenue (Google Maps; iStock)

City planning through a pandemic

City planning through a pandemic
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.