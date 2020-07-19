Open Menu

There are fears of a great housing bubble in China

More than $1.4T has been invested in the country’s housing market in the last year

TRD New York TRD WEEKEND EDITION /
Jul.July 19, 2020 12:00 PM
Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
China’s housing market is into bubble territory

China’s housing market is into bubble territory

China’s efforts to beat back coronavirus led to widespread travel restrictions and shutdowns. But it appears to have been just a hiccup for the property boom in its biggest cities.

Home prices continue to rise higher and units are flying off the shelves again. More money was invested last month in Chinese real estate than any other month recorded, according to the Wall Street Journal.

One estimate found Shanghai apartment resales approached a record high in April. A month earlier, 288 apartments at a new development in Shenzhen sold online in less than eight minutes. More than 400 units sold a day later at another new development in the city.

The fervor with which buyers are scooping up units is raising concerns that China’s property bubble is growing bigger by the day. The $1.4 trillion invested into the housing market in the 12 months ending in June is far higher than the annual $900 billion invested into housing in the U.S. housing market at the peak of the bubble before the last financial crisis.

Chinese buyers are also more heavily leveraged than they’ve ever been — in the first quarter, the household leverage ratio hit a record high of 57.7 percent.

Buyers appear confident that the Chinese government won’t let the bottom fall out under the housing market, so they’re confident to keep buying, according to the Journal.

“Property has hijacked China’s economy, so the government wouldn’t dare to push for a plunge in housing prices, even if that’s the most effective way to deflate the bubble,” said Chen Zhiyu, who is hunting for property in Shenzhen. [WSJ]Dennis Lynch 

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
chinaHousing MarketPolitics

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Spencer Rascoff-backed rental platform PocketList launches in LA

Spencer Rascoff-backed rental platform PocketList launches in LA

Spencer Rascoff-backed rental platform PocketList launches in LA
Governor Andrew Cuomo (Getty, iStock)

What NYC’s phase 4 means for real estate

What NYC’s phase 4 means for real estate
Knock CEO Sean Black (Getty)

Homebuying startup Knock pivots to lending

Homebuying startup Knock pivots to lending
The custom-built home (Credit: WSJ)

Aspen home with oxygen-pumping system hits market for $49M

Aspen home with oxygen-pumping system hits market for $49M
Hong Kong

Foreign firms are vacating Hong Kong offices like never before

Foreign firms are vacating Hong Kong offices like never before
Mayor Bill de Blasio (Getty, Wikimedia)

Landlords challenge city laws protecting non-paying businesses

Landlords challenge city laws protecting non-paying businesses
Mayor Bill de Blasio and Dr. Oxiris Barbot (Getty, iStock)

Day care — and its landlords — get a lifeline

Day care — and its landlords — get a lifeline
(iStock)

Pandemic slammed brakes on nearly half of would-be homebuyers: Survey

Pandemic slammed brakes on nearly half of would-be homebuyers: Survey
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.