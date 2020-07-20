Nearly $20 million worth of luxury homes went into contract in Brooklyn last week.

There were eight contracts signed last week, according to Compass’ weekly report tracking contracts for homes asking $2 million or more in the borough. Four of the deals were townhouses, the other four condos.

The prior week saw 11 deals signed for a combined value of nearly $30 million, the strongest week in four months since the city began to shut down to slow the spread of Covid-19.

The median asking price for the properties that went into contract last week was $2.4 million. The homes spent an average of 135 days on the market and saw asking prices discounted by an average of 1 percent.

The most expensive contract was for a two-bedroom condo in Dumbo at 1 John Street. The unit spans 1,492 square feet and was last asking $2.9 million.

The second priciest deal was for a 20-foot wide townhouse in Park Slope. The four-bedroom home at 526 11th Street includes a garden, hardwood floors and marble fireplaces. It went into contract at $2.75 million.

In-person property showings resumed on June 22 and while some were predicting an immediate uptick in deals, many believed the market would be slow due to the uncertainty around pricing.

