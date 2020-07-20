Open Menu

Sapir Org slams Rotem Rosen with $100M lawsuit

Rosen, who was married to Zina Sapir and worked at the family firm, sued Sapir last year

TRD NATIONAL /
Jul.July 20, 2020 09:55 AM
Staff
Alex Sapir and Rotem Rosen (Getty, iStock)

A real estate family that worked with the Trump Organization in the mid aughts has filed a lawsuit against a former business partner, seeking at least $100 million in damages.

Alex Sapir, who is president and CEO of the Sapir Organization, alleges that Rotem Rosen worked to “siphon tens of millions of dollars, misappropriate proprietary information, and violate the contractual terms of his ouster from the Sapir family and its business,” Bloomberg reported.

The lawsuit also alleges that while Rosen negotiated his exit from the company in 2017, Omer Rosen, his brother and the Sapir Organization’s general counsel, stole some 1,500 sensitive company documents.

A lawyer for Rosen at Kasowitz Benson Torres said, “the complaint is frivolous and is filled with blatant lies as will be shown in due course.”

Drama has swirled in the family since at least 2017 when Zina Sapir, sister to Alex and daughter of company founder and Soviet emigre Tamir Sapir, filed for divorce against Rosen.

It was the same year Alex tried, and failed, to take the company private — a task he recently succeeded at.

Zina and Rotem were married in 2007 at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, while Trump Soho — a collaborative project between the families — was under construction.

Tamir Sapir died in 2014, and Trump Soho was renamed the Dominick in 2017 after years of financial struggle.

Following the divorce, Rosen filed a $103 million lawsuit against Tamir Sapir’s estate, claiming he was owed compensation for deals prior to his exit from the company. [Bloomberg] — Orion Jones

 
