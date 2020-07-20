TRD‘s July national issue is live

Open Menu

This month, TRD dives into real estate's struggle to diversify, the booming virtual home tour industry, Airbnb's fading home-share ecosystem, and more

Jul.July 20, 2020 07:00 AM
By TRD Staff
(Photography by Rayon Richards)

The Real Deal’s July national issue is live online for subscribers.

Print issues will hit doorsteps next week, but digital subscribers can already check out the full issue today — including in-depth coverage of the latest news you won’t want to miss. This month’s biggest stories include:

  • A closer look at real estate’s big diversity dilemma in 2020
  • Basis Investment Group CEO Tammy Jones on succeeding as a black woman in a white male-dominated industry
  • Developer Don Peebles on giving minority firms greater access to capital and how the industry’s latest efforts may be “too little, too late”
  • A deep dive into Airbnb’s struggling short-term rental ecosystem as the company enters survival mode
  • Why real estate players have their sights on senior housing as one of the next best investments
  • How the tech companies that host virtual tours are preparing to go global
  • Our Closing interview with Congressman Hakeem Jeffries on his many encounters with racism over the years

…and much more! Check out the latest issue here.

 
