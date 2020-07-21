Open Menu

Biden’s $775B “caring economy” plan to be funded by real estate taxes

Revenue to be raised by eliminating tax breaks for 1031 exchanges, real estate losses

TRD NATIONAL /
Jul.July 21, 2020 08:45 AM
Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Joe Biden (Getty)

Joe Biden (Getty)

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has unveiled another piece of his economic plan — and it will be financed by taxes on real estate investors with incomes of $400,000 and above.

The $775 billion “caring economy” plan, which seeks to support care for children and the elderly, would target tax breaks for “like-kind” 1031 exchanges, a senior campaign official told Bloomberg. The plan would also prevent investors from deducting real estate losses from their taxable income.

Jonathan Gray

Jonathan Gray, Blackstone President and COO

Biden first teased the plan Monday at a fundraiser hosted by Blackstone Group’s Jonathan Gray. “I hope I don’t offend any of you by that but I really think it is totally consistent with a market economy and moving forward,” he told donors at the event. The candidate is set to deliver a speech on the plan Tuesday afternoon in Delaware.

The proposed plan calls for universal preschool for three- and four-year-olds, the elimination of the waiting list for Medicaid home and community services, and a child care tax credit of up to $8,000 for low-income and middle-class families.

It would add 3 million jobs in the care and education sectors, including 150,000 community health workers for underserved communities.

The “caring economy” plan constitutes the third plank of Biden’s economic plan, which also includes a $2 trillion investment in clean energy and measures to boost manufacturing and innovation in the U.S. [Bloomberg] — Kevin Sun

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Presidential Electiontaxes

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Photo illustration of Governor Andrew Cuomo (Credit: Cuomo by Stefani Reynolds/Getty Images; iStock)

Escaping New York? Tax man is right behind you

Escaping New York? Tax man is right behind you
New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer (Credit: Andrew Burton/Getty Images, iStock)

Coronavirus will cost city billions in tax revenue: comptroller

Coronavirus will cost city billions in tax revenue: comptroller
Taxes would rise for owners of Manhattan mansions and penthouses, but the biggest shock would be on homeowners in Brooklyn neighborhoods (Credit: Pixabay)

City’s property tax overhaul would increase burden for single-family homeowners

City’s property tax overhaul would increase burden for single-family homeowners
Antonio Reynoso and 140 Devoe Street in Brooklyn (Credit: Google Maps)

Council closes tax-lien loophole that threatened property seizures

Council closes tax-lien loophole that threatened property seizures
Governor Andrew Cuomo and Mayor Bill de Blasio (Credit: Getty Images)

Cuomo expects NYC to take lead on property tax reform

Cuomo expects NYC to take lead on property tax reform
A photo illustration of Michael Gianaris and Jeff Bezos (Credit: Getty Images, Wikipedia, iStock)

Gianaris wants to reform NYC tax credit programs that drew Amazon

Gianaris wants to reform NYC tax credit programs that drew Amazon
City Council Speaker Corey Johnson and Mayor Bill de Blasio (Credit: Getty Images, iStock)

NYC’s convoluted property tax system could get a big reboot

NYC’s convoluted property tax system could get a big reboot
State Sen. Julia Salazar and Assembly member Harvey Epstein proposed the tax this month in an effort to disincentivize real estate speculation (Credit: iStock, Getty Images)

Experts take issue with proposed tax on mezzanine loans

Experts take issue with proposed tax on mezzanine loans
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.