Open Menu

Gap claims it doesn’t have to pay rent at any of Brookfield’s malls

Brookfield sued the retail chain in June over non-payment of rent

TRD NATIONAL /
Jul.July 21, 2020 05:15 PM
Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Gap Inc. CEO Sonia Syngal and Brookfield Property Partners CEO Brian Kingston

Gap Inc. CEO Sonia Syngal and Brookfield Property Partners CEO Brian Kingston

Gap Inc. is firing back at landlord Brookfield Property Partners, a month after the latter sued the retailer for withholding rent.

Five of Gap’s chains — Gap, Athleta, Banana Republic, Old Navy, and Janie & Jack — sued Brookfield affiliates, claiming that its obligations to pay rent ended when government restrictions forced the company to close stores across the country, according to Crain’s Chicago Business.

In a complaint filed in Cook County Circuit Court, Gap argued that its leases with Brookfield should be modified or terminated because coronavirus-related restrictions made the core purpose of those leases “illegal, impossible, and impracticable.”

Gap also wants a refund of rent and expenses paid in advance for March 2020. The retailer alleged breach of contract, declaratory relief and unjust enrichment.

Gap operates 2,785 retail stores nationwide under its various brands and suspended rent payments in April for all of them. Mall owner Vestar was the first landlord to sue the company for unpaid rent in May, seeking $100,000 for rent at two California malls.

Brookfield sued Gap in Texas last month for $2 million in unpaid rent for stores in the state. Simon Property Group also sued Gap in June for $66 million in unpaid rent. Simon Property Group went on to sue Eddie Bauer and Brooks Brothers for unpaid rent last month.

While Gap is one of the most well-known companies to recently get into legal tiffs over rent, battles between other tenants and landlords are playing out across the country, with no signs of slowing. Many big chains, including Staples and LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, have skipped rent since the pandemic began. [Crain’s] — Dennis Lynch

 
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Brookfield Property PartnersCoronavirusgapReal Estate LawsuitsRetail

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Mayor Bill de Blasio (Getty, iStock)

City unveils landlord-tenant mediation program to avoid evictions

City unveils landlord-tenant mediation program to avoid evictions
Vornado CEO Steven Roth with 1540 and 1535 Broadway (Getty, VNO, Wikipedia)

Vornado: Coronavirus responsible for $306M loss on value of prized retail JV

Vornado: Coronavirus responsible for $306M loss on value of prized retail JV
A survey by professional services firm Accenture found that about 61% of bank executives don’t expect to call all employees back to the office, and more than 40% of those surveyed are also planning to reduce their real estate footprints accordingly. (iStock)

40% of bank execs plan to reduce real estate footprint: survey

40% of bank execs plan to reduce real estate footprint: survey
(iStock)

From LA to NYC, landlords are suing to resume evictions

From LA to NYC, landlords are suing to resume evictions
Delshah Capital's Michael Shah, 58-60 Ninth Avenue and Urban Outfitters CEO Richard Hayne (Google Maps)

Delshah sues retailer Free People for $11M after terminating Meatpacking lease

Delshah sues retailer Free People for $11M after terminating Meatpacking lease
Fairway in Red Hook (Google Maps)

Food Bazaar to take over Fairway’s Red Hook, Queens locations

Food Bazaar to take over Fairway’s Red Hook, Queens locations
Governor Andrew Cuomo (Getty)

Cuomo threatens to close bars, restaurants following street parties in NYC

Cuomo threatens to close bars, restaurants following street parties in NYC
Alex Sapir and Rotem Rosen (Getty, iStock)

Sapir Org slams Rotem Rosen with $100M lawsuit

Sapir Org slams Rotem Rosen with $100M lawsuit
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.