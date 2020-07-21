Despite sales hitting record lows last quarter, one deal in Long Island City hit a new high.

A penthouse at the The View, an 18-story condo at 46-30 Center Boulevard, sold for $3.45 million, or $1,527 per square foot, according to property records.

The transaction is the most expensive deal Queens has seen since 2018, when a unit in the same building sold for $3.8 million. The penthouse in the latest deal is also notable for breaking a sales record for the borough in 2013, when it traded for $3.1 million in an all-cash transaction.

The 2,260-square-foot duplex sits on the top two floors of the tower, and overlooks the East River and Manhattan. The unit has two terraces, three bedrooms and four bathrooms. TF Cornerstone completed the waterfront development in 2008. Amenities include a fitness center, spa and rooftop garden.

The Australia-based seller owned the unit through Hong Kong-based Quafferdog Investments Limited. The buyers were Justin Christofel, a BlackRock managing director, and his wife Kim, who were moving from a nearby rental building in Hunter’s Point, property records show. They did not respond to requests for comment.

The unit has been on and off the market since 2017, at one point asking $4.25 million. Before going into contract in February of this year, the unit was listed for $3.25 million.

A bidding war between three parties at the start of the year pushed the closing price up $200,000, according to Compass broker Christina DeCurtis, who handled the listing with Cristina Candio and their team, The Real Market Team.

DeCurtis said her team used Compass Concierge to fund over $100,000 worth of renovations and staging costs with Interior Marketing Group since they took over the listing in spring 2019.

With the deal going into contract just as the spread of Covid-19 shut down the city, DeCurtis said her team considered itself “lucky” to get a contract signed weeks before. But she noted there was a two-month delay in closing due to the buyers’ mortgage lender, a common stumbling block over the past few months.

“There was a lot going on behind the scenes with extensions and rate locks,” said DeCurtis. “It was definitely very stressful.”

The deal ultimately closed remotely on June 26, with the buyers obtaining a $2.4 million mortgage from Wells Fargo.

Write to Erin Hudson at [email protected]