Open Menu

IBM slams Zillow with second suit over patented search tools

Tech giant said listings portal used 5 patents without licensing deals

TRD NATIONAL /
Jul.July 22, 2020 12:59 PM
By E.B. Solomont Research by Jerome Dineen
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Zillow CEO Rich Barton and IBM CEO Arvind Krishna (Getty)

Zillow CEO Rich Barton and IBM CEO Arvind Krishna (Getty)

IBM is escalating its legal battle with Zillow, filing a second lawsuit accusing the listings giant of infringing on patents to build its real estate search engine.

In a July 21 lawsuit, filed in federal court in Washington, IBM claimed the Seattle-based company infringed on five patents that improve searches by ranking results and simplifying content displays, among other things. Despite written notifications, Zillow has engaged in a “policy of willful blindness” and continues to use the technology, IBM alleges.

Read more

“Dozens of similar companies, including Amazon, Apple, Google, and Facebook, have agreed to cross licenses with IBM,” said the complaint. “Unfortunately, Zillow is not among them. Instead, Zillow has chosen to willfully infringe the five patents in this lawsuit without even considering licensing discussions.”

IBM and Zillow have been fighting over patent licensing deals for several years.

In September, the tech company sued Zillow in federal court in California, accusing it of building its portal with the unauthorized use of seven patented technologies. In that complaint, IBM said it tried for three years to reach a licensing deal with Zillow but wasn’t able to do so. In that case, IBM is seeking “royalties on the billions of dollars in revenue that Zillow has received based on their infringement of IBM’s patented technology.”

IBM, which reportedly invests more than $5 billion a year in research and development, has a history of suing tech companies, including Groupon and Twitter, for patent infringement. In March, it slapped Airbnb with a suit accusing the travel startup of using patents related to improved navigation using bookmarks and advertising in an interactive service.In a statement, Zillow said, “We are aware of the lawsuit filed in federal court. We believe the claims in the case are without merit and we intend to vigorously defend ourselves against the lawsuit.”

Since 2019, the company has bet heavily on home-buying as the future of its business. Last year, Zillow generated $2.7 billion in revenue, including $1.365 billion from its iBuying segment. However, the company lost $305.4 billion, up from $119.9 million in 2018. Zillow temporarily paused home-buying in March amid Covid’s uncertainty.

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Real Estate LawsuitsRich Bartonstartupszillow

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Zillow CEO Spencer Rascoff is stepping down as his co-founder takes over

Zillow CEO Spencer Rascoff is stepping down as his co-founder takes over

Zillow CEO Spencer Rascoff is stepping down as his co-founder takes over
Placeholder image

Zillow to pay $50M for StreetEasy

Zillow to pay $50M for StreetEasy
613 Baltic Street with JDS Development's Michael Stern and Largo's Nissim Ben-Nun and Nicholas Werner (Getty, BHS)

JDS accused of inflating costs at Park Slope condo project

JDS accused of inflating costs at Park Slope condo project
Gap Inc. CEO Sonia Syngal and Brookfield Property Partners CEO Brian Kingston

Gap claims it doesn’t have to pay rent at any of Brookfield’s malls

Gap claims it doesn’t have to pay rent at any of Brookfield’s malls
(iStock)

From LA to NYC, landlords are suing to resume evictions

From LA to NYC, landlords are suing to resume evictions
Alex Sapir and Rotem Rosen (Getty, iStock)

Sapir Org slams Rotem Rosen with $100M lawsuit

Sapir Org slams Rotem Rosen with $100M lawsuit
Knock CEO Sean Black (Getty)

Homebuying startup Knock pivots to lending

Homebuying startup Knock pivots to lending
From left: Zeus Living CEO Kulveer Taggar, Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky, Oyo founder Ritesh Agarwal and Lyric CEO Andrew Kitchell (Getty, iStock)

Airbnb banked on short-term rentals. Can it continue without them?

Airbnb banked on short-term rentals. Can it continue without them?
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.