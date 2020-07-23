Open Menu

Inwood rezoning upheld by court

Appellate panel ruled unanimously to reverse decision to nullify rezoning

TRD New York
Jul.July 23, 2020 12:43 PM
By Kathryn Brenzel
From left: Maddd Equities’ Jorge Madruga, Joy Construction’s Eli Weiss and Mayor Bill de Blasio (Google Maps, Getty)

In a 5-0 decision, an appellate court reinstated the city’s rezoning of Inwood, reversing a lower court’s December ruling and delivering a key victory to developers and the de Blasio administration.

The five-judge panel ruled that the City Council “acted properly, and consistently” in approving the Manhattan neighborhood’s rezoning, according to a decision posted Thursday.

“Under the proposed rezoning, various protections would be instituted to assuage the housing squeeze that Inwood residents were experiencing and would continue to experience without any intervention,” the panel wrote in its decision. “Thus, the planned rezoning and new residential developments would likely improve the rental situation, or at least ease the rent pressures that were already in effect.”

The City Council in August 2018 approved Inwood’s rezoning, which was projected to add 5,000 units of affordable housing and bring $200 million in city funds to the neighborhood. But in December, New York Supreme Court Justice Verna Saunders nullified the rezoning, ruling in favor of neighborhood groups that argued the city should have forecast the policy’s socioeconomic impacts. The city appealed, with developers filing an amicus brief.

A hearing last month raised concern among some developers when Justice Rosalyn Richter said that members of the appeals panel were concerned that the city does not study the potential racial impact of land-use actions. Joy Construction’s Eli Weiss said his company and partner Maddd Equities would likely scrap plans for a 611-apartment building at 3875 Ninth Avenue if it seemed the rezoning would take years to resolve.

The unanimous decision makes it more difficult for Northern Manhattan is Not for Sale, the coalition opposing the rezoning, to appeal to the state’s high court, because the group must get permission from the court to do so.

A representative for the group could not immediately be reached for comment.

Weiss was ebullient at the turn of events.

“It proves two things: The rezoning was done properly from the get-go, and from a public policy point of view, that affordable housing and economic development are crucial to the city’s future,” he said.

The builder added, “This is the first time in the pandemic that I feel happy.”

Write to Kathryn Brenzel at [email protected]

 
