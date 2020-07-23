Two luxury mansions that belonged to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein are reportedly going to be listed for sale.

The financier’s former townhouse at East 71st Street will ask $88 million, according to the Wall Street Journal. His compound in Palm Beach will be listed for $21.995 million.

Epstein, who died by suicide last year, owned multiple luxury properties across the world. More of them are also expected to be listed, according to the Journal.

Epstein was facing federal charges for sex trafficking at the time of his death in a Manhattan jail cell, and his estate is the subject of several ongoing civil claims. A representative said that sale proceeds will be subject to claims against the estate, including those from alleged victims. A fund was also set up by the estate to handle claims outside of court.

The Manhattan townhouse, previously owned by Leslie Wexner, could set a record if it fetches the reported asking price. Adam Modlin of Modlin Group has the listing.

The Palm Beach property was purchased by Epstein in 1990 for $2.5 million, according to property records. Spanning some 14,000 square feet, the property features a main house with six bedrooms and a staff house with three bedrooms. It is about a mile away from President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club.

“I believe the past ownership of the property will bear no relationship to its future,” said Corcoran Group’s Kerry Warwick, who has the listing. “The location and what can be done with it is really what matters.” [WSJ] — Sylvia Varnham O’Regan