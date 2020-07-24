Open Menu

For giant Vornado, even $87K in missing rent matters

Dig Inn hasn’t paid landlord since February, REIT’s lawsuit alleges

TRD New York /
Jul.July 24, 2020 10:12 AM
Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Vornado's Steve Roth and Dig Inn at 11 Penn Plaza (Getty, Google Maps)

Vornado’s Steve Roth and Dig Inn at 11 Penn Plaza (Getty, Google Maps)

Vornado Realty Trust, which manages over $7.3 billion in assets, is suing a Midtown eatery for $87,000 in unpaid rent.

The Steven Roth-led firm is taking Dig Inn to court for the rent, which the fast-casual chain stopped paying in February, Crain’s reported. In addition to the back rent for its 11 Penn Plaza locale, Vornado is seeking $25,000 in holdover fees.

According to the court filings, Vornado gave Dig Inn until July 8 to vacate the property after serving up a notice of default a month before and terminating its lease June 29. So far, Dig Inn has not dug into its pockets for the money, the lawsuit alleges.

Vornado also alleges the restaurant, which rebranded as Dig last year and before that signed a lease for June 2018 through June 2031, did not complete renovations it had promised to carry out.

A spokesperson for Dig told the paper its Penn Plaza location has been closed since March, when stay-at-home orders were put in place to slow the spread of the coronavirus. The company was in contact with Vornado to renegotiate its rent, the person said.

Vornado owns about 9 million square feet of commercial space in the Penn Plaza District, where it is planning a $2 billion redevelopment project of the properties. Penn Station, which normally sees 600,000 people pass through on a daily basis, has been a virtual ghost town for months and office workers in Manhattan have been few and far between. [Crain’s] — Georgia Kromrei

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Coronaviruspenn stationSteve Roth

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Authentic Brands Group CEO Jamie Salter and Simon Property Group CEO David Simon with Brooks Brothers (Getty)

Bankrupt Brooks Brothers gets $305M stalking-horse bid

Bankrupt Brooks Brothers gets $305M stalking-horse bid
Documents filed in court say big retailers’ lawsuits show the protections go too far — and curb landlords’ right to commercial speech. (iStock)

City protects big companies, hurts small landlords: lawsuit

City protects big companies, hurts small landlords: lawsuit
A Covid-19 testing site at Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles

RE-closing time: The latest pandemic pressures by the numbers

RE-closing time: The latest pandemic pressures by the numbers
Blackstone Group president Jonathan Gray (Getty)

The future according to Blackstone: “Less density and a lot less new construction”

The future according to Blackstone: “Less density and a lot less new construction”
An analysis found that more than 25 large companies across different sectors are planning to downsize their office footprint (iStock)

Office landlords, beware: More of corporate America is looking to reduce space

Office landlords, beware: More of corporate America is looking to reduce space
(Getty, iStock, Google Maps)

Inside the hardball legal tactics retail landlords are using against tenants

Inside the hardball legal tactics retail landlords are using against tenants
Dr. Walter Okoroanyanwu, Angelo Bianco and Jim Carr 

Doctor’s orders: developers increasingly tap medical experts, amenities

Doctor’s orders: developers increasingly tap medical experts, amenities
(iStock)

“We’re moving into this new normal”: Retail landlords are finally getting paid

“We’re moving into this new normal”: Retail landlords are finally getting paid
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.