The vacation rental market isn’t what it used to be before the coronavirus pandemic.

Vacation home owners across the country have recast their properties as safe and remote bases to ride out the pandemic, extended rental periods to months and even season-long, and of course upped the rental rate.

The owner of a private island in Maine took what he called a “massive pivot” and turned part of his island from an event space for the well-heeled into a “safe and secure haven” for the well-heeled, according to the New York Post.

Noah Gordon is asking $250,000 per week for the 12-acre property on House Island, which he says has “safety and security in spades.”

It has five beaches, views of Portland and the Casco Bay and three homes with a total of 10 bedrooms. There’s also three helicopter takeoff and landing zones, as well as deep-water anchorages that can accommodate the deep draft of modern yachts.

Gordon said he previously planned to add a yacht club, but that’s now on hold. In 2017, the property hosted the wedding of Christi Pirro and Zak Schwarzman. Pirro is the daughter of Fox News personality Jeanine Pirro.

Top vacation destinations have seen a surge in demand since the pandemic hit. Wealthy New Yorkers flocked to the Hamptons beginning in March and April. Some rental owners have reportedly doubled their prices and now even wealthy folks are being priced out. [NYP] — Dennis Lynch