Open Menu

Pricey home sales plummet, but not prices themselves

Pandemic brought global cities’ housing markets to near-standstills

TRD New York TRD WEEKEND EDITION /
Jul.July 26, 2020 12:00 PM
Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
The coronavirus pandemic hampered luxury residential deals in most major cities across the globe

The coronavirus pandemic hampered luxury residential deals in most major cities across the globe

High-end residential sales in the world’s most expensive cities dropped like a rock in the first half of the year.

Sales above $10 million dropped 53 percent year-over-year in 12 pricey cities tracked by Knight Frank. New York and London saw the most severe declines, according to Bloomberg.

Only 41 properties sold for more than $10 million in New York, down around 70 percent from the 137 in the first half of last year. The number of deals had been increasing and prices falling in New York before the coronavirus pandemic took hold in March.

London deals fell 68 percent year-over-year. Orange County, Hong Kong, Dubai and Miami all saw transactions fall by more than half.

“The impact of Covid-19 has been felt across all our international markets with most coming to all but a complete standstill for a number of months as various lockdown measures were put in place globally,” said Knight Frank’s global head of prime sales, Paddy Dring.

While fewer deals closed, those that did were for more money than last year. The global average transaction value for so-called super-prime properties that closed from March to June was $20.7 million, an increase from $18 million during that period last year.

London properties sold for $38 million on average, the highest of any market. Like many other cities, London saw demand plummet across the pricing spectrum in the early days of the pandemic. But prices did not collapse because supply fell as sellers refrained from listing properties in the teeth of the pandemic.

Sydney was the only major city to see an increase in deals. Transactions were up 15.4 percent year-over-year. [Bloomberg]Dennis Lynch

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
CoronavirusLuxury Real Estate

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
A recent Cowen and Company report projects a 47 percent drop in attendance at Disney-owned parks next year and a 35 percent drop the year after. (Getty)

Disney parks could lose 100M visitors in two years

Disney parks could lose 100M visitors in two years
(iStock)

COVID-safe office buildings come at a cost to Mother Nature

COVID-safe office buildings come at a cost to Mother Nature
(iStock)

Look out below: Major real estate services firms brace for falling earnings

Look out below: Major real estate services firms brace for falling earnings
A July survey of Community Housing Improvement Program found that rent collections improved in NYC (iStock)

Rent collection jumps in NYC, ebbs in US

Rent collection jumps in NYC, ebbs in US
Vornado's Steve Roth and Dig Inn at 11 Penn Plaza (Getty, Google Maps)

For giant Vornado, even $87K in missing rent matters

For giant Vornado, even $87K in missing rent matters
Authentic Brands Group CEO Jamie Salter and Simon Property Group CEO David Simon with Brooks Brothers (Getty)

Bankrupt Brooks Brothers gets $305M stalking-horse bid

Bankrupt Brooks Brothers gets $305M stalking-horse bid
Jeffrey Epstein and his two properties to recently hit market, 9 East 71st Street in New York and 358 El Brillo Way in West Palm Beach (Getty, Google Maps, StreetEasy and Corcoran Group) 

Brokers vied for Epstein listings. Can they sell them?

Brokers vied for Epstein listings. Can they sell them?
Documents filed in court say big retailers’ lawsuits show the protections go too far — and curb landlords’ right to commercial speech. (iStock)

City protects big companies, hurts small landlords: lawsuit

City protects big companies, hurts small landlords: lawsuit
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.