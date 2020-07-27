The sale of a sprawling penthouse at the top of 220 Central Park South closed last Thursday at $99.9 million.

The 8,200-square-foot unit is spread across two floors at the top of Vornado Realty Trust’s lavish residential tower. The sale price pencils out to $12,164 per square foot.

The buyer is a limited partnership, 76CPS LP, registered late last year in Delaware. The unknown purchaser went into contract for the unit in May 2017, according to property records.

The four-bedroom unit, dubbed Penthouse 76, also has close to 850 square feet of outdoor space, according to the condo’s most recent offering plan. Its offering price was $108 million.

The unit is one of three penthouses in the 69-story tower portion of the condo. Billionaire Daniel Och bought Penthouse 73, a 9,820-square-foot duplex two floors down from the top unit, for $92.7 million last year. The second penthouse, the smaller 5,020-square-foot unit known as Penthouse 75, has not yet traded, according to property records.

The transaction is the latest in a string of big-ticket closings at the condo tower even after the city shut down this spring due to the pandemic. This month alone, two other units on lower floors closed for more than $50 million apiece. The steady residential sales come as Vornado reported a $306 million loss on its retail holdings last quarter.

