Open Menu

Vornado’s 220 CPS sees $100M deal at staggering $12,000 a foot

Buyer went into contract on duplex in 2017

TRD New York /
Jul.July 27, 2020 02:05 PM
By Erin Hudson Research by Orion Jones
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Steve Roth and 220 Central Park South (Getty)

Steve Roth and 220 Central Park South (Getty)

The sale of a sprawling penthouse at the top of 220 Central Park South closed last Thursday at $99.9 million.

The 8,200-square-foot unit is spread across two floors at the top of Vornado Realty Trust’s lavish residential tower. The sale price pencils out to $12,164 per square foot.

The buyer is a limited partnership, 76CPS LP, registered late last year in Delaware. The unknown purchaser went into contract for the unit in May 2017, according to property records.

Read more

The four-bedroom unit, dubbed Penthouse 76, also has close to 850 square feet of outdoor space, according to the condo’s most recent offering plan. Its offering price was $108 million.

The unit is one of three penthouses in the 69-story tower portion of the condo. Billionaire Daniel Och bought Penthouse 73, a 9,820-square-foot duplex two floors down from the top unit, for $92.7 million last year. The second penthouse, the smaller 5,020-square-foot unit known as Penthouse 75, has not yet traded, according to property records.

The transaction is the latest in a string of big-ticket closings at the condo tower even after the city shut down this spring due to the pandemic. This month alone, two other units on lower floors closed for more than $50 million apiece. The steady residential sales come as Vornado reported a $306 million loss on its retail holdings last quarter.

Write to Erin Hudson at [email protected]

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
220 Central Park South

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Vornado's Steve Roth and 220 Central Park South (Credit: Getty Images, iStock)

Free and clear: Vornado pays off debt at 220 CPS

Free and clear: Vornado pays off debt at 220 CPS
At record-breaking 220 Central Park South, a unit just closed at $6,400 a foot

At record-breaking 220 Central Park South, a unit just closed at $6,400 a foot

At record-breaking 220 Central Park South, a unit just closed at $6,400 a foot
Against all odds: A by-the-numbers look inside Vornado’s 220 Central Park South

Against all odds: A by-the-numbers look inside Vornado’s 220 Central Park South

Against all odds: A by-the-numbers look inside Vornado’s 220 Central Park South
220 Central Park South and Vornado chairman Steve Roth (BrillLyle via Wikpedia, Getty)

Corona-what? Two condos at 220 Central Park South fetch $109M

Corona-what? Two condos at 220 Central Park South fetch $109M
Vornado Realty Trust’s Steven Roth and 220 Central Park South (Credit: Roth by Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic; Jim.henderson via Wikipedia Commons)

Vornado inks another $52M closing at 220 Central Park South

Vornado inks another $52M closing at 220 Central Park South
220 Central Park South (Credit: Google Maps)

Condo at 220 Central Park South sells for $51M

Condo at 220 Central Park South sells for $51M
From left: 220 Central Park South, Vornado CEO Steve Roth, Sting and Ken Griffin (Credit: Google Maps, Getty Images)

At 220 CPS, 91% of condos are sold amid “very soft” market: Vornado

At 220 CPS, 91% of condos are sold amid “very soft” market: Vornado
220 Central Park South and Richard Leibovitch, co-founder of Arel Capital (Credit: Arel Capital)

Richard Leibovitch wants $10M more for the 220 Central Park South home he bought a year ago

Richard Leibovitch wants $10M more for the 220 Central Park South home he bought a year ago
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.