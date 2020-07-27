Open Menu

Tsk, tsk: Cuomo threatens to close bars, restaurants after state issues 130+ violations

Governor said he may have to roll back reopening because of “a handful of bad actors who ruin it for everyone”

TRD New York /
Jul.July 27, 2020 04:12 PM
By Sasha Jones
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Gov. Andrew Cuomo is again threatening to close bars and restaurants over liquor violations issued by the state over the weekend. (Getty)

Gov. Andrew Cuomo is again threatening to close bars and restaurants over liquor violations issued by the state over the weekend. (Getty)

 

New York City’s bars and restaurants have been up to no good, according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

The State Liquor Authority issued 132 violations — mostly in New York City — for a lack of compliance with Covid-19 guidance between Friday and Sunday. The news led Cuomo to issue another warning about the potential of re-closures.

Read more

“I want the establishments to know that we will continue to diligently enforce the law,” the governor said at a press conference Monday. “I understand their position that this closedown has been very tough on them. I understand it, I appreciate it, I respect it, I’m sympathetic with their plight. But, we also have to protect public health.”

While Cuomo said that most restaurants have been following the rules, he once again threatened to roll back reopening if there continues to be “a handful of bad actors who ruin it for everyone.”

Restaurants and bars have been facing increasing restrictions, despite the state entering new phases of reopening.

Last month, indoor dining was postponed indefinitely for New York City, and Monday, City Council member Keith Powers pitched a plan to extend outdoor dining. More recently, Cuomo introduced a requirement that restaurants and bars may only serve alcohol to customers who order a meal, a restriction that has resulted in swift pushback from the already suffering industry.

Contact Sasha Jones at [email protected]

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Andrew CuomoCoronavirusNYC Restaurants

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Governor Andrew Cuomo and Senator James Skoufis (Credit: Getty Images, NY Senate)

Owners of some residential properties can’t hide behind
LLCs anymore

Owners of some residential properties can’t hide behind
LLCs anymore
Governor Andrew Cuomo and 538 Johnson Avenue in Brooklyn (Credit: Google Maps and Getty Images)

Landlords take another hit: Cuomo signs expanded Loft Law

Landlords take another hit: Cuomo signs expanded Loft Law
Governor Andrew Cuomo (Credit: Getty Images)

Cuomo wants to exempt NYC from prevailing wage bill

Cuomo wants to exempt NYC from prevailing wage bill
Brookdale Senior Living president and CEO Lucinda M. Baier and Ventus CEO Debra Cafaro (iStock)

Ventas slashes rents 45% on senior housing operator

Ventas slashes rents 45% on senior housing operator
(iStock)

Jumbos now cost more than traditional mortgages

Jumbos now cost more than traditional mortgages
City Council member Keith Powers (Getty)

Pol, biz groups: Suspend rent tax, extend outdoor dining

Pol, biz groups: Suspend rent tax, extend outdoor dining
Clockwise from left: Osei Van Horne of Wells Fargo, Christopher Yip of RET Ventures, James Segil of Openpath and Minna Song of MeetElise (iStock)

Raising Covid cash: How proptech firms struck deals in lockdown

Raising Covid cash: How proptech firms struck deals in lockdown
The coronavirus pandemic hampered luxury residential deals in most major cities across the globe

Pricey home sales plummet, but not prices themselves

Pricey home sales plummet, but not prices themselves
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.