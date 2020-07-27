New York City’s bars and restaurants have been up to no good, according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

The State Liquor Authority issued 132 violations — mostly in New York City — for a lack of compliance with Covid-19 guidance between Friday and Sunday. The news led Cuomo to issue another warning about the potential of re-closures.

“I want the establishments to know that we will continue to diligently enforce the law,” the governor said at a press conference Monday. “I understand their position that this closedown has been very tough on them. I understand it, I appreciate it, I respect it, I’m sympathetic with their plight. But, we also have to protect public health.”

While Cuomo said that most restaurants have been following the rules, he once again threatened to roll back reopening if there continues to be “a handful of bad actors who ruin it for everyone.”

Restaurants and bars have been facing increasing restrictions, despite the state entering new phases of reopening.

Last month, indoor dining was postponed indefinitely for New York City, and Monday, City Council member Keith Powers pitched a plan to extend outdoor dining. More recently, Cuomo introduced a requirement that restaurants and bars may only serve alcohol to customers who order a meal, a restriction that has resulted in swift pushback from the already suffering industry.

Contact Sasha Jones at [email protected]