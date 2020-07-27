Open Menu

Mack-Cali shakeup: MaryAnne Gilmartin named interim CEO

Michael DeMarco is out at REIT, effective immediately

TRD TRI-STATE /
Jul.July 27, 2020 10:05 AM
Staff
MaryAnne Gilmartin and Michael DeMarco (Getty)

MaryAnne Gilmartin has replaced Michael DeMarco as CEO of Mack-Cali Realty.

The Jersey City-based real estate investment trust said the change was effective immediately, according to Seeking Alpha.

Gilmartin has been on the board of directors for the REIT since June 2019. She was one of four directors appointed by Bow Street, an activist investor that embarked on a campaign to overhaul the company last spring.

Gilmartin’s appointment as chief executive is an interim measure until a permanent replacement is found and the board has formed a hiring committee, according to the report.

Tammy Jones, CEO and founder of Basis Investment Group, is also joining Mack-Cali’s board as an independent director. [SA] — Erin Hudson

Read more

