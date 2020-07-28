Open Menu

André Balazs plans to convert hotels into private clubs

Hotelier says having familiar clientele can assuage health and safety concerns during pandemic

TRD NATIONAL /
Jul.July 28, 2020 12:00 PM
Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
André Balazs and the Chateau Marmont (Getty, Wikimedia) 

André Balazs and the Chateau Marmont (Getty, Wikimedia)

The coronavirus may have made travelers wary of staying in a hotel with strangers, but hotelier André Balazs is betting that private clubs with familiar clientele will be able to overcome some of these concerns.

Balazs is planning to convert Los Angeles’ historic Chateau Marmont into a members-only model by the end of this year, and may then introduce the concept in other cities like Milan, Paris and Tokyo, the Wall Street Journal reported.

While the 63-year-old hotelier said he had been considered such a move for the past three years, coronavirus has accelerated those plans. “There is something to be said for knowing people,” Balazs told the Journal. “You can chat with them; you know where they have been.”

Another idea under consideration is the sale of ownership stakes in Balazs’ properties to guests who become club members.

Balazs also owns the Mercer Hotel in Lower Manhattan and the Chiltern Firehouse hotel in London. He sold the Standard High Line for $400 million in 2014 and stepped down as chair of the Standard hotels brand in 2017.

The Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood, long popular with actors and musicians, laid off nearly all of its employees in March while only providing them with health benefits until the end of the month. Balazs later donated $100,000 to an ex-employee fund, a spokesperson said.

While many hotels have considered alternative business models as a result of the pandemic, lodging analysts told the Journal that few would be able to pursue the same approach as Balazs, whose hotels already have a dedicated clientele and function like private clubs in many ways already.

“We have always screened our guests,” Balazs said. “Guests are never more than one degree of separation away.” [WSJ] — Kevin Sun

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
andre balazsCoronavirusHotels

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
WeWork CEO Sandeep Mathrani (Getty, iStock)

WeWork courts big corporations as coronavirus slams startups

WeWork courts big corporations as coronavirus slams startups
Maefield Development’s Mark Siffin and 20 Times Square (Google Maps, iStock)

TRD Insights: Untangling Times Square Edition’s “Gordian Knot” of debt claims

TRD Insights: Untangling Times Square Edition’s “Gordian Knot” of debt claims
Density CEO Andrew Farah (Density, iStock)

Density, a tracker of building users, raises $51M

Density, a tracker of building users, raises $51M
Gov. Andrew Cuomo is again threatening to close bars and restaurants over liquor violations issued by the state over the weekend. (Getty)

Tsk, tsk: Cuomo threatens to close bars, restaurants after state issues 130+ violations

Tsk, tsk: Cuomo threatens to close bars, restaurants after state issues 130+ violations
Brookdale Senior Living president and CEO Lucinda M. Baier and Ventus CEO Debra Cafaro (iStock)

Ventas slashes rents 45% on senior housing operator

Ventas slashes rents 45% on senior housing operator
(iStock)

Jumbos now cost more than traditional mortgages

Jumbos now cost more than traditional mortgages
Clockwise from left: Osei Van Horne of Wells Fargo, Christopher Yip of RET Ventures, James Segil of Openpath and Minna Song of MeetElise (iStock)

Raising Covid cash: How proptech firms struck deals in lockdown

Raising Covid cash: How proptech firms struck deals in lockdown
The coronavirus pandemic hampered luxury residential deals in most major cities across the globe

Pricey home sales plummet, but not prices themselves

Pricey home sales plummet, but not prices themselves
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.