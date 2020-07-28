Open Menu

Knotel owes more than $1.6M in unpaid rent: Landlords

Lawsuits pile up as flex-office company reportedly skips rent on a number of properties

TRD New York /
Jul.July 28, 2020 05:35 PM
By Rich Bockmann Research by Orion Jones
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Amol Sarva (Photography by Sasha Maslov, iStock)

Amol Sarva (Photography by Sasha Maslov, iStock)

When it rains, it pours.

These aren’t the drops that seem to drench New York City nearly every afternoon this summer, but the lawsuits that are piling up against Knotel, claiming the flex-office company is skipping out on rent.

Since the beginning of July, at least four landlords have sued Knotel alleging the company owes a total of $1.6 million in unpaid rent, court records show.

The barrage of claims has accelerated in the past week, as the company has reportedly ceased paying rent at a number of locations while it works to shore up its balance sheet.

A spokesperson for Knotel said the company is “always evaluating and adjusting our portfolio to best meet the needs of our customers, through Covid-19 and beyond, and we have reached positive resolutions with many owners. We take our landlord relationships very seriously, and will continue to actively engage with them to achieve good outcomes during these challenging times.”

The largest rent bill due among the legal claims is at GFP Real Estate’s 40 Exchange Place in Lower Manhattan where the landlord alleges the short-term office company owes more than $740,000. In a lawsuit filed July 1, GFP says Knotel hasn’t paid rent since April.

Last week, investor David Berley’s UNG Realty filed a case against Knotel alleging it’s owed nearly $197,000 at 580 Eighth Avenue in the Garment District.

On Monday, landlord MJ Orbach filed two lawsuits claiming a total of nearly $342,000 owed at 250 West 30th Street and 260 West 39th Street in Midtown.

And on Tuesday, Hanover Estates filed a case alleging Knotel owes the landlord almost $351,000 at 41 West 25th Street in Nomad.

Short-term office companies have been hit hard by the coronavirus as members continue to work from home while landlords still demand rent.

Knotel is reportedly looking to return 20 percent of its portfolio to landlords, and has gone through at least two big rounds of layoffs this year.

The company is reportedly looking to raise $100 million in a funding round that would significantly lower its valuation. Knotel, currently valued at $1.6 billion, reportedly lost $223 million last year.

Contact Rich Bockmann at [email protected] or 908-415-5229.

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
CoronavirusKnotel

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
The legislation from a City Council member introduced a bill to temporarily repeal the commercial rent tax for businesses during the Covid-19 state of emergency. (Getty, iStock)

Commercial rent tax cut introduced in City Council

Commercial rent tax cut introduced in City Council
WeWork CEO Sandeep Mathrani (Getty, iStock)

WeWork courts big corporations as coronavirus slams startups

WeWork courts big corporations as coronavirus slams startups
André Balazs and the Chateau Marmont (Getty, Wikimedia) 

André Balazs plans to convert hotels into private clubs

André Balazs plans to convert hotels into private clubs
Density CEO Andrew Farah (Density, iStock)

Density, a tracker of building users, raises $51M

Density, a tracker of building users, raises $51M
Gov. Andrew Cuomo is again threatening to close bars and restaurants over liquor violations issued by the state over the weekend. (Getty)

Tsk, tsk: Cuomo threatens to close bars, restaurants after state issues 130+ violations

Tsk, tsk: Cuomo threatens to close bars, restaurants after state issues 130+ violations
Brookdale Senior Living president and CEO Lucinda M. Baier and Ventus CEO Debra Cafaro (iStock)

Ventas slashes rents 45% on senior housing operator

Ventas slashes rents 45% on senior housing operator
(iStock)

Jumbos now cost more than traditional mortgages

Jumbos now cost more than traditional mortgages
Clockwise from left: Osei Van Horne of Wells Fargo, Christopher Yip of RET Ventures, James Segil of Openpath and Minna Song of MeetElise (iStock)

Raising Covid cash: How proptech firms struck deals in lockdown

Raising Covid cash: How proptech firms struck deals in lockdown
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.