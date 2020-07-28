Open Menu

Mayor still bent on limiting new hotels: sources

De Blasio wants to require special permits citywide before term ends

TRD New York /
Jul.July 28, 2020 04:17 PM
By Kathryn Brenzel
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Mayor Bill de Blasio is pushing for a proposal that would severely limit hotel construction throughout the city (Getty, iStock)

Mayor Bill de Blasio is pushing for a proposal that would severely limit hotel construction throughout the city (Getty, iStock)

As hotel owners stare down dramatic drops in revenue and ponder an uncertain future, Mayor Bill de Blasio is still pushing for a proposal that would severely limit hotel construction throughout the city, according to multiple industry sources.

Last year, the mayor said he supported requiring developers to obtain a special permit to build hotels throughout the five boroughs. Some criticized him for championing the proposal, noting that it followed the powerful Hotel Trades Council’s endorsement of de Blasio’s ill-fated presidential bid.

Mandating special permits would mean hotel projects would require approval by the City Council, which could compel developers not to oppose unionization efforts once the hotels were staffed.

Read more

De Blasio called on the Department of City Planning to do a study, which representatives for the agency said Friday is still underway. Though there’s no public timeline for its release, industry sources say the mayor is still determined — despite the pandemic’s having crushed the hotel business — to get the policy in place before he leaves office in 17 months.

“This is not something that belongs on the agenda for recovery,” said Mitch Korbey, land use and zoning chair at Herrick Feinstein.

“To limit hotels citywide is an improper use of the zoning resolution,” he added. “Once a zoning mechanism like this is put on the books, it will be extraordinarily difficult to get it off.”

Hotel Trades Council is one of the city’s most politically active unions. It has been coping with a proliferation of nonunion hotels as tourism grew in the past two decades.

Over the past few years, the city has required special permits for new hotels in specific areas. They were made mandatory in Midtown East and the Garment District as part of rezonings of those areas in 2017 and 2018, respectively. The requirement was added for light manufacturing zones in 2018.

Then in February, Morris Kalimian of ELK Investors sued the city to block its plan to require special permits for hotel construction in an area south of Union Square. Kalimian alleged that the city was trying to gradually require special permits for all hotel construction by changing the zoning of individual neighborhoods.

A spokesperson for City Planning said the agency is “working to complete its study” on the citywide permit proposal and has no timeline for completion.

One source close to negotiations over the proposal said citywide permits are just one of many issues the City Planning Commission will start considering when it begins meeting remotely next month. The city’s land-use review process, which has been on hold since March, resumes in September.

The source noted that limiting hotel construction could help prop up existing hotels that are struggling.

But another industry source said pushing the citywide plan when the economy is crumbling “defies logic.”

“I think now, in the current environment, it makes no sense whatsoever,” said architect Gene Kaufman, who specializes in hotel design and has been a vocal opponent of limiting hotel construction.

Ross Moskowitz, a partner at Stroock & Stroock & Levan, said if such a proposal moves forward, the city faces the challenge of “establishing a land-use and planning rationale that could withstand likely lawsuits.” He expects part of the rationale would be that special permits give members of communities more say in local development.

The timeline for making a zoning text amendment — the likely route for the special permit proposal — is similar to the city’s seven-month long Uniform Land Use Review Process, though text amendments don’t require review by borough presidents. To gain approval before the end of de Blasio’s term, then, the application for citywide special permits would need to start the public review process by next spring.

Write to Kathryn Brenzel at [email protected]

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Bill de BlasioHotels

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
André Balazs and the Chateau Marmont (Getty, Wikimedia) 

André Balazs plans to convert hotels into private clubs

André Balazs plans to convert hotels into private clubs
Maefield Development’s Mark Siffin and 20 Times Square (Google Maps, iStock)

TRD Insights: Untangling Times Square Edition’s “Gordian Knot” of debt claims

TRD Insights: Untangling Times Square Edition’s “Gordian Knot” of debt claims
Documents filed in court say big retailers’ lawsuits show the protections go too far — and curb landlords’ right to commercial speech. (iStock)

City protects big companies, hurts small landlords: lawsuit

City protects big companies, hurts small landlords: lawsuit
Mayor Bill de Blasio (Getty, iStock)

City unveils landlord-tenant mediation program to avoid evictions

City unveils landlord-tenant mediation program to avoid evictions
U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (Getty)

AOC blasts hospitality REITs for seeking federal aid to pay dividends

AOC blasts hospitality REITs for seeking federal aid to pay dividends
20 Times Square and Maefield Development’s Mark Siffin (Edition Hotels)

Times Square Edition to reopen as Maefield clears up debt dispute

Times Square Edition to reopen as Maefield clears up debt dispute
Mayor Bill de Blasio and Dr. Oxiris Barbot (Getty, iStock)

Day care — and its landlords — get a lifeline

Day care — and its landlords — get a lifeline
From left: Gaw Capital Partners’ Goodwin Gaw, Howard Lorber of New Valley Group, Oyo CEO Ritesh Agarwal, Soho House's Ron Burkle, and Steven Witkoff of Witkoff Group (Getty)

TRD Insights: These hotel businesses got big PPP funding

TRD Insights: These hotel businesses got big PPP funding
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.