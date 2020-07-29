Open Menu

Major retailers are squatting on prime real estate

Boston Properties says tenants such as Ann Taylor won’t pay and won’t leave

TRD NATIONAL /
Jul.July 29, 2020 01:31 PM
By Rich Bockmann
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Boston Properties president Doug Linde and an Ann Taylor store (Getty)

Boston Properties president Doug Linde and an Ann Taylor store (Getty)

A Nasdaq-listed squatter?

Ann Taylor parent company Ascena Retail Group is among a handful of retailers that refuse to vacate stores after breaking their leases.

That’s causing some major headaches for landlord Boston Properties.

“As long as these tenants refuse to relinquish possession, we have no ability to re-let their space. And we are showing it as occupied and expiring,” Boston Properties president Doug Linde said on the company’s second-quarter earnings call Wednesday morning.

Linde said the REIT has about 700,000 square feet of retail in its portfolio where the stores are open, but the tenants refuse to pay rent or move out.

“Almost all of it is ‘open’ and those tenants are just not paying,” he said, calling it a frustrating situation. “We don’t have much that we can do other than start the legal process.”

Ascena Group, which also owns brands like Lane Bryant, filed for bankruptcy last week. Authentic Brands Group and its frequent landlord partners Simon Property Group and Brookfield are reportedly interested in buying the company.

Ann Taylor’s corporate offices are located at Boston Properties’ 7 Times Square. Ascena reportedly owes Boston Properties $8.8 million in rent.

Contact Rich Bockmann at [email protected] or 908-415-5229

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Ann TaylorBoston Properties

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Harry Macklowe and the GM Building at 767 Fifth Avenue (Getty, Michele Ursino via Flickr)

Harry Macklowe is behind on rent for HQ at GM Building: report

Harry Macklowe is behind on rent for HQ at GM Building: report
The Moinian Group's Joseph Moinian, 3 Hudson Boulevard and Boston Properties' Owen Thomas (Credit: The Moinian Group, FX Collaboratiive and Boston Properties)

Hudson Yards district’s newest office tower to cost $2.6B

Hudson Yards district’s newest office tower to cost $2.6B
Owen Thomas (Photo by Axel Dupeux)

The Closing: Owen Thomas

The Closing: Owen Thomas
WeWork's co-CEO Sebastian Gunningham speaks at the launch of Dock 72

What, We Worry? Execs remain confident in WeWork-anchored Brooklyn project

What, We Worry? Execs remain confident in WeWork-anchored Brooklyn project
Divco’s Stuart Shiff and Boston Properties’s Owen Thomas with 540 Madison Avenue

DivcoWest expands Big Apple footprint with Madison Ave office buy

DivcoWest expands Big Apple footprint with Madison Ave office buy
Owen Thomas (Photo by Axel Dupeux)

Will Boston Properties’ latest real estate bets withstand a downturn?

Will Boston Properties’ latest real estate bets withstand a downturn?
Owen Thomas (Photo by Axel Dupeux)

Will Boston Properties’ latest real estate bets withstand a downturn?

Will Boston Properties’ latest real estate bets withstand a downturn?
The Real Deal's May cover

The Real Deal’s May issue is now available to all subscribers!

The Real Deal’s May issue is now available to all subscribers!
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.