A former vice president at Turner Construction has admitted evading taxes on $1.5 million in bribes, in a sprawling construction-fraud case.

The former Turner executive, Ronald Olson, was accused of taking bribes from subcontractors in return for work on projects at Bloomberg’s headquarters, according to Crain’s. He now faces up to five years in prison.

Olson was one of more than a dozen executives at Bloomberg L.P., Turner Construction and their subcontracting companies, who were implicated in the scandal, which came to light when Bloomberg’s offices at 730 Lexington Avenue were raided by officials in 2018.

Last Friday, Olson’s co-conspirator Michael Campana was sentenced to two years in prison for evading taxes on $420,000 in bribes. Charges against two construction managers, Anthony Guzzone and Vito Nigro, are pending.

Collectively, the four men were accused of evading taxes between 2010 and 2017 on about $5.1 million in bribes, which went beyond cash payments and into work on their personal homes, Superbowl tickets, and $75,000 to pay for Campana’s wedding and honeymoon, prosecutors said.

In July 2018, former Bloomberg facilities manager, Javier Paulino, pleaded guilty to taking bribes and stealing more than $1 million from the company by overcharging for interior work. [Crain’s] — Sylvia Varnham O’Regan