Navillus CEO, sister arrested in $1M scheme to cheat unions

Donal and Helen O’Sullivan are accused of stiffing construction workers’ benefit funds

TRD New York /
Jul.July 30, 2020 03:05 PM
By Kathryn Brenzel
Navillus president Donal O’Sullivan (Image via Navillus)

After emerging from bankruptcy and paying a massive settlement to construction unions, Navillus Construction faces criminal charges that its president and his sister bilked more than $1 million from various construction unions.

Navillus treasurer Helen O'Sullivan (Image via Navillus)

Donal O’Sullivan and his sister Helen O’Sullivan were arrested Thursday for allegedly scheming to avoid making payments to union benefit funds between 2011 and 2017, according to an indictment filed in Brooklyn federal court.

Despite having a collective bargaining agreement that required the use of union labor and contributions to the unions’ benefit funds, the O’Sullivans allegedly plotted to funnel more than $7.2 million to a consulting firm for construction work that it did not perform, authorities said. The consulting firm then paid certain Navillus employees with these funds, thereby concealing from the union benefit funds how many hours these employees worked — and how much the union was owed, according to the indictment. Navillus’ comptroller, Padraig Naughton, also faces charges related to the alleged scheme.

When reached by phone, a Navillus representative declined to comment.

The arrests come after Navillus, one of the city’s largest concrete contractors, emerged from bankruptcy and settled what was considered a significant union fraud case. In 2017, a federal judge ruled in favor of five union benefit and pension funds that had accused Navillus of using an alter-ego company owned by Donal O’Sullivan’s brother, Kevin, to evade agreements to use union labor on its projects. Navillus filed for bankruptcy two months after that ruling and appealed. The judgment in that case was initially $76 million, but Navillus ultimately had to pay $25.7 million.

Write to Kathryn Brenzel at [email protected]

Tags
Constructioncrimelabor unions

