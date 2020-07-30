Luxury contracts rallied last week to the highest number since the shutdown, and one seller on the Lower East Side is feeling lucky.

The anonymous owner of a penthouse atop Ian Schrager’s Public Hotel has listed the aerie for $32 million — double what they paid for it in 2017, according to the New York Post.

Spanning 4,200 square feet, the full-floor unit at 215 Chrystie Street features four bedrooms, four-and-a-half bathrooms and a 1,580-square-foot great room.

The unit was originally designed by architect John Pawson and “reimagined” by Ken Fulk, the listing said.

Herzog & de Meuron designed the Chrystie Street condo project, which was developed by Schrager in conjunction with the trendy hotel. According to the Post, the penthouse is the first in the building that has been listed for resale.

Luxury sales tumbled in Manhattan after the state shutdown, compounding problems in an already weak market. The figures rallied last week, but it’s too early to say whether those figures signified a market revival or a momentary spike.

Several properties that have gone into contract since the pandemic hit, including a five-bedroom unit at 641 Fifth Avenue, have been discounted. That property was listed in 2016 for $33 million and went into contract last week, at an ask of $17 million. [NYP] — Sylvia Varnham O’Regan