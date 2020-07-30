Open Menu

Penthouse at Ian Schrager’s Public Hotel asks double 2017 sale price

4,200-sf unit at 215 Chrystie Street lists for $32M

TRD New York /
Jul.July 30, 2020 09:40 AM
Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Ian Schraeger’s Public Hotel at 215 Chrystie Street (Getty, Google Maps, Dolly Lenz)

Ian Schraeger’s Public Hotel at 215 Chrystie Street (Getty, Google Maps, Dolly Lenz)

Luxury contracts rallied last week to the highest number since the shutdown, and one seller on the Lower East Side is feeling lucky.

The anonymous owner of a penthouse atop Ian Schrager’s Public Hotel has listed the aerie for $32 million — double what they paid for it in 2017, according to the New York Post.

Spanning 4,200 square feet, the full-floor unit at 215 Chrystie Street features four bedrooms, four-and-a-half bathrooms and a 1,580-square-foot great room.

The unit was originally designed by architect John Pawson and “reimagined” by Ken Fulk, the listing said.

Herzog & de Meuron designed the Chrystie Street condo project, which was developed by Schrager in conjunction with the trendy hotel. According to the Post, the penthouse is the first in the building that has been listed for resale.

Luxury sales tumbled in Manhattan after the state shutdown, compounding problems in an already weak market. The figures rallied last week, but it’s too early to say whether those figures signified a market revival or a momentary spike.

Several properties that have gone into contract since the pandemic hit, including a five-bedroom unit at 641 Fifth Avenue, have been discounted. That property was listed in 2016 for $33 million and went into contract last week, at an ask of $17 million. [NYP] — Sylvia Varnham O’Regan

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
lower east sideluxury market

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
641 Fifth Avenue and 32 East 64th Street with Jeff Zucker (Google Maps; Getty)

Best week since March for Manhattan luxury market

Best week since March for Manhattan luxury market
Susan Sarandon with her home at West 15th Street in Chelsea and Jeff Zucker with 32 East 64th Street (Google Maps, Getty StreetEasy)

Susan Sarandon lists Chelsea pad, Jeff Zucker finds buyer for Midtown co-op

Susan Sarandon lists Chelsea pad, Jeff Zucker finds buyer for Midtown co-op
53 West 53rd Street and 520 West 28th Street (53W53, Zaha Hadid Architects)

Luxury contracts fall again as Manhattan residents leave for the summer

Luxury contracts fall again as Manhattan residents leave for the summer
265 East Houston (Google Maps)

Tech entrepreneur’s dismembered body found in LES condo

Tech entrepreneur’s dismembered body found in LES condo
78 Morton Street and 25 Columbus Avenue (Google Maps, Corcoran) 

Four townhouse deals boost Manhattan’s luxury market

Four townhouse deals boost Manhattan’s luxury market
443 Greenwich Street and 157 West 57th Street (Wikipedia Commons, StreetEasy)

Manhattan luxury contracts slow as city reopens

Manhattan luxury contracts slow as city reopens
56 Cooper Square and 500 Park Avenue (Google Maps)

Manhattan luxury contracts reach 13-week high

Manhattan luxury contracts reach 13-week high
“People are looking for that bubble”: Brick Underground’s Teri Rogers on a residential market under lockdown

“People are looking for that bubble”: Brick Underground’s Teri Rogers on a residential market under lockdown

“People are looking for that bubble”: Brick Underground’s Teri Rogers on a residential market under lockdown
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.