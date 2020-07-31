Open Menu

Columbia Property Trust sees leasing, revenue rise while buildings just 5% full

Office landlord hopes for “cascade” of tenant returns after Labor Day

TRD NATIONAL /
Jul.July 31, 2020 02:45 PM
By Kevin Sun
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
From left: 799 Broadway, Columbia Property Trust CEO Nelson Mills and 149 Madison Avenue (Image by 799 Broadway; Mills and 149 Madison Avenue via Columbia Property Trust)

From left: 799 Broadway, Columbia Property Trust CEO Nelson Mills and 149 Madison Avenue (Image by 799 Broadway; Mills and 149 Madison Avenue via Columbia Property Trust)

Looking at the latest quarterly financials from Columbia Property Trust, you might forget that we’re in the middle of a pandemic. The office REIT leased more square footage than it did in the same period a year ago, and recorded its highest normalized funds from operation since 2018.

But the situation on the ground tells a different story. The company’s properties still stand mostly empty — which has helped reduce operational costs somewhat — and are likely to stay that way until the fall.

“I’d estimate we’re at 5 percent or less utilization probably today,” CEO and president Nelson Mills said Thursday on the firm’s latest earnings call, noting that this was what the company had anticipated. “Since the shut down we’ve been in regular active conversation with tenants… most of them have planned all along to do the re-openings late summer or after Labor Day, particularly in New York.”

The occupancy rate may be somewhat higher in the Washington D.C. market, Mills noted, while the company’s San Francisco buildings are currently closed following reversals in California’s reopening.

Even Twitter, one of the REIT’s largest tenants and one that has signaled a longer-term interest in remote work post-pandemic, will start to reenter around Labor Day, Mills said. “We do believe that once it starts, it may cascade a little faster than in the summer,” he said, as tenants seek to join teammates, partners and competitors in returning to the office.

Columbia recorded normalized FFO per share of $0.40 for the quarter, higher than the $0.38 from a year prior. The company also leased 87,000 square feet, the bulk of which came from a 68,000-square-foot extension and expansion with consulting firm Berkeley Research Group in Washington D.C.

Read more

In early July, the landlord terminated its lease with WeWork at 149 Madison Avenue. “We now have the benefit of the base building work that WeWork performed and we’ve been relieved of the obligation to pay $18.7 million for additional work, much of which would have been WeWork specific build-out,” CFO James Fleming said.

“We’re back to plan A essentially,” Mills added, noting that he was optimistic about getting the property leased within the next year or so.

Columbia also amended two other WeWork leases, in San Francisco and Washington D.C., abating rents of $6.7 million. Mills said the co-working firm remains committed to those properties. “If they are successful, which we believe and hope they will be, they’ll be successful at these properties first and foremost,” he said. And if not, “both those spaces would be terrific opportunities for releasing.”

Mills also noted that the firm’s office development at 799 Broadway in Manhattan has just topped out and is set to open next spring, and that some leasing activity is expected in the next few quarters. That project was being developed by a joint venture between Columbia and Normandy Real Estate Partners, and Columbia has since acquired the latter in a $100 million deal.

In terms of the long term impact of coronavirus on the office market, Mills said that he expected density to become a concern once tenants re-entered their offices. “We don’t have a lot of space available for our tenants to spread out in today, which is not the worst problem to have,” he said.

“Could there be significant long-lasting shifts in demand? That’s quite possible, perhaps even likely,” he said. “Economic downturns for one reason or another are inevitable. That’s why we continue to believe that portfolio quality, location and the capabilities of our team are so important.”

Contact Kevin Sun at [email protected].

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
columbia property trustoffice marketREITS

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Hudson Pacific Properties CEO Victor Coleman (Illustration of Victor Coleman by The Real Deal; iStock; Coleman via Hudson Pacific)

Hudson Pacific is effusive about Blackstone deal, defensive about office space

Hudson Pacific is effusive about Blackstone deal, defensive about office space
Tony Malkin (Getty)

Empire State Realty Trust lost $20M in Q2

Empire State Realty Trust lost $20M in Q2
Newmark’s Brian Waterman with 7 Hanover Square (Google Maps, Twitter)

Newmark nabs REBNY prize for deal with NYC Health + Hospitals

Newmark nabs REBNY prize for deal with NYC Health + Hospitals
Google CEO Sundar Pichai. Google’s work from home plans could have a big impact on office markets in major U.S. cities (Getty, Pixabay)

TRD Insights: Google isn’t coming back to the office until at least next summer. Here’s all the space at stake

TRD Insights: Google isn’t coming back to the office until at least next summer. Here’s all the space at stake
Michael Rudder, James Nelson, 141 Wooster Street and 633 Third Avenue (Google Maps)

The Outlook: Industry experts break down Manhattan’s office condo market

The Outlook: Industry experts break down Manhattan’s office condo market
Density CEO Andrew Farah (Density, iStock)

Density, a tracker of building users, raises $51M

Density, a tracker of building users, raises $51M
An analysis found that more than 25 large companies across different sectors are planning to downsize their office footprint (iStock)

Office landlords, beware: More of corporate America is looking to reduce space

Office landlords, beware: More of corporate America is looking to reduce space
A survey by professional services firm Accenture found that about 61% of bank executives don’t expect to call all employees back to the office, and more than 40% of those surveyed are also planning to reduce their real estate footprints accordingly. (iStock)

40% of bank execs plan to reduce real estate footprint: survey

40% of bank execs plan to reduce real estate footprint: survey
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.