Open Menu

IBM narrows search for big Manhattan office

Despite pandemic, tech giant taps Cushman & Wakefield to find space

TRD New York /
Jul.July 31, 2020 11:45 AM
Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
IBM CEO Arvind Krishna

IBM CEO Arvind Krishna

Much has changed since last fall, when IBM was looking for a sizable new office in Manhattan.

One thing that hasn’t is that IBM is still pursuing it, even as the pandemic and work-from-home has raised doubt about the future of offices in urban centers.

In fact, the blue-chip giant has narrowed its search down to about six buildings — including SL Green’s One Madison Avenue — and has hired Cushman & Wakefield to find it, Business Insider reported. At One Madison Avenue, it would potentially anchor a redevelopment. Crain’s reported on the tech company’s search and rumored Cushman hiring in October.

The Blue Chip tech giant, which two months ago ditched an enormous WeWork office, is seeking between 450,000 and 500,000 square feet to consolidate other Manhattan offices.

The move would restore some confidence in the office sector, which has nosedived. Just 8.3 million square feet has been leased in Manhattan this year, down from almost 15 million at this point last year, CBRE reported.

Some tech firms are pushing ahead with leases, however. Facebook agreed to take 700,000 square feet on Manhattan’s West Side at the Farley Building, which continues to take shape. Social media site TikTok recently scored 200,000 square feet from the Durst Organization at 151 West 42nd Street in Times Square.

But encouraging signs in office leasing continue to be the exception.

WeWork, the troubled flex office space behemoth, has so much empty office space that it has hired brokerages including CBRE and JLL to find tenants. Google said that its 200,000-person workforce would be remote until at least summer of 2021, and Twitter announced that its employees can work from home indefinitely. [Business Insider] — Georgia Kromrei

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Cushman & WakefieldOffice Leasing

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
320 Park Avenue (Google Maps)

Raymond James signs large office lease at 320 Park

Raymond James signs large office lease at 320 Park
(iStock)

Look out below: Major real estate services firms brace for falling earnings

Look out below: Major real estate services firms brace for falling earnings
SL Green CEO Marc Holliday, One Vanderbilt and One Madison Avenue

SL Green still believes in New York

SL Green still believes in New York
An analysis found that more than 25 large companies across different sectors are planning to downsize their office footprint (iStock)

Office landlords, beware: More of corporate America is looking to reduce space

Office landlords, beware: More of corporate America is looking to reduce space
1271 Sixth Avenue and AIG CEO Brian Duperreault (Google Maps)

AIG throws its weight behind Manhattan’s office market

AIG throws its weight behind Manhattan’s office market
A survey by professional services firm Accenture found that about 61% of bank executives don’t expect to call all employees back to the office, and more than 40% of those surveyed are also planning to reduce their real estate footprints accordingly. (iStock)

40% of bank execs plan to reduce real estate footprint: survey

40% of bank execs plan to reduce real estate footprint: survey
30 Hudson Street in Jersey City and WeWork CEO Sandeep Mathrani (Wikipedia)

WeWork scores big lease at Goldman Sachs’ Jersey City office tower

WeWork scores big lease at Goldman Sachs’ Jersey City office tower
Shawn Mobley (left), is being replaced by Andrew McDonald (right) as CEO of the Americas at Cushman

Shakeup at Cushman: Mobley out, McDonald promoted

Shakeup at Cushman: Mobley out, McDonald promoted
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.