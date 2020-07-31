Edward J. Minskoff Equities’ boutique condominium in the West Village has its first buyer.

An unknown limited liability company, DOC BABE, bought a duplex unit at the property this week for $21.9 million, according to property records. The buyer went into contract on the home in September 2019.

The condo is the smaller of two townhouse units that occupy the first and second floors of the six-story condominium at 17 Jane Street that Minskoff converted from a parking garage.

The duplex spans 4,510 square feet with four bedrooms, a 1,410-square-foot backyard designed by Wirtz International Landscape Architects and a 580-square-foot cellar. Its offering price is listed as $21.75 million, according to the Attorney General’s records.

The second townhouse has a larger yard and five bedrooms spread over 5,867 square feet. Its offering price is $26.57 million.

Four other units on higher floors are seeking between $9.6 million and $12.75 million, the condo offering plan indicates. The projected sellout of the building is $93 million, and the condo’s unfinished duplex penthouse that occupies the fifth and sixth floors isn’t priced.

Sales have yet to formally launch, according to broker Jim St. André of Compass, who is handling marketing and sales for the project. He said that this first deal was the result of an early tour, which he has been offering amid construction.

“We’re just quietly previewing the building,” he said, noting that construction is expected to wrap up within the next month.

Miskoff bought the property, previously a two-story garage, for $26 million in 2014. The renovation and conversion was led by London-based architect Sir David Chipperfield.

His design appeared before the Landmarks Preservation Commission four times before winning approval after meeting local opposition. Building amenities include underground parking and a gym with a sauna for residents. The lobby will feature a 10-foot bronze statue by artist Jeff Koons.

