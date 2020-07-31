Open Menu

SL Green shopping Amazon-anchored office in Hudson Yards

Landlord acquired a majority stake in 2018, in deal valuing property at about $440M

TRD New York /
Jul.July 31, 2020 10:30 AM
Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
410 Tenth Avenue and SL Green CEO Marc Holliday (410 Tenth via Google Maps; Holliday via SL Green)

410 Tenth Avenue and SL Green CEO Marc Holliday (410 Tenth via Google Maps; Holliday via SL Green)

SL Green Realty, which has been bulking up its coronavirus cushion, is looking to sell an office property in the Hudson Yards area for $1.1 billion.

The office landlord is marketing 410 Tenth Avenue, which is anchored by Amazon, Business Insider reported. SL Green acquired a majority interest in the 640,000-square-foot building in 2018, valuing the property at about $440 million. SL Green then leased over half of the building’s space to Amazon.

Analysts say attaining an attractive price for SL Green would send a message that the real estate investment trust, led by CEO Marc Holliday, is not down for the count.

“They want to demonstrate they’re creating value and that the public markets are discounting the stock too heavily,” BMO Capital Markets analyst John Kim told the paper.

In its second quarter earnings call, SL Green announced it would resume a $3 billion program to buyback its shares, which were trading at about $47.31 at the market’s open on Friday, down from a 52-week high of $96.39. The firm reported net income per share of $0.74 for the second quarter, down from $1.94 a year before.

The outlook for office landlords is unclear. Google announced this week that its 200,000-strong workforce would stay home until at least summer 2021. On Thursday, listings giant Zillow announced that its employees can work remotely forever. And few workers have returned to office buildings in New York City despite being allowed to do so.

But SL Green is one of the few firms to get a deal done during this period. In May, it sold a 49.5 percent interest in One Madison Avenue, which it plans to redevelop. The company also offloaded loans from its debt business. [BI] — Georgia Kromrei

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
amazonInvestment Salesmarc hollidaySL Green

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Clockwise from top left: 162 West 13th Street, 325 Avenue Y in Brooklyn, 1281 Viele Avenue in the Bronx (Credit: Google Maps)

Here’s what the $10M-$30M NYC investment sales market looked like last week

Here’s what the $10M-$30M NYC investment sales market looked like last week
The Daily News Building at 220 East 42nd Street and SL Green CEO Marc Holliday (Credit: Getty Images)

SL Green puts Daily News building up for sale

SL Green puts Daily News building up for sale
SL Green snags private-equity firm at One Vanderbilt

SL Green snags private-equity firm at
One Vanderbilt

SL Green snags private-equity firm at
One Vanderbilt
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos with (clockwise from top left: 1055 Bronx River Ave. in Bronx, NY; 3507 W. 51st St. in Chicago; 13200 Southwest 272nd St. in South Miami-Dade, Florida; 28820 Chase Place in Valencia, California (1055 Bronx River Ave via Google Maps; 3507 W. 51st St. via 42 Floors; 13200 Southwest 272nd St. via Google Maps; 28820 Chase Place via IAC Commerce Center)

“Headwind to profitability”: Amazon doubles down on fulfillment centers

“Headwind to profitability”: Amazon doubles down on fulfillment centers
Jeff Bezos and the Beverly Hills home (Getty, Realtor)

Bezos buys Beverly Hills bungalow next to his massive mansion

Bezos buys Beverly Hills bungalow next to his massive mansion
Hamid Moghadam (iStock)

Prologis CEO: Capital is not an issue, it’s finding properties

Prologis CEO: Capital is not an issue, it’s finding properties
Parkoff Organization's Adam Parkoff and Robert Trump with 8700 25th Avenue in Brooklyn (Google Maps, Getty)

Parkoff picks up portfolio previously owned by Donald Trump’s brother

Parkoff picks up portfolio previously owned by Donald Trump’s brother
Lori Shabtai and SL Green CEO Marc Holliday (Getty, SL Green)

Broker accuses SL Green of stiffing her on $1.4M commission

Broker accuses SL Green of stiffing her on $1.4M commission
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.