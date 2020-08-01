Open Menu

Landlords slow to embrace Lisbon’s rent guarantee program

Reservations and room rates are way down, but landlords have hope tourism will pick up

TRD New York TRD WEEKEND EDITION /
Aug.August 01, 2020 09:00 AM
Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Lisbon

Lisbon

Portugal’s capital Lisbon is a few months into a program meant to bring units in the city off the short-term rental market and into its affordable housing stock.

Landlords so far have been slow to embrace it, but that could change if the coronavirus pandemic continues to hammer tourism in the city, according to Bloomberg.

The city’s Safe Rent program requires landlords to commit to long-term affordable renting for at least five years. Lisbon’s government pays a guaranteed 1,000 euros per month in rent for units in the program.

The average monthly revenues for some Airbnb listings, including four-bedroom units, has fallen well below that figure since mid-March or so, when the coronavirus pandemic began to impact cities around the world. Last year during this time, average monthly revenues for a four-bedroom listing hovered around 3,500 euros per month.

The number of reservations in the second quarter were just 10 percent of reservations in Q2 2019.

Most short-term landlords are holding out for now, hoping that that reservations would pick back up in the typically busy summer months, according to Eduardo Miranda, head of the Association of Local Accommodations in Portugal.

“This hasn’t happened yet and many of these owners may be considering other alternatives at the moment, including the safe rent program in Lisbon,” he said.

There are also concerns among landlords that they’ll have to pay a load of taxes upon transfer of units from short-term rentals to traditional long-term leasing. [Bloomberg] — Dennis Lynch 

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
CoronavirusEurope

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
After high demand from renters, @NYSHCR extends application period for relief program by one week (iStock)

New York extends rent-relief window one week

New York extends rent-relief window one week
Brookfield's Ric Clark (Getty)

Brookfield, creditors reach deal on REIT’s $6.4B credit facility

Brookfield, creditors reach deal on REIT’s $6.4B credit facility
Zillow's Dan Spaulding and Rich Barton (Images via Zillow)

Zillow’s employees can work remotely forever

Zillow’s employees can work remotely forever
Renderings of Mott Street by Rockwell Group

Outdoor dining goes professional

Outdoor dining goes professional
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield CEO Christophe Cuvillier, Westfield Century City in Los Angeles and Westfield World Trade Center in New York (Getty, iStock, Google Maps)

Unibail-Rodamco sees 15% decline in US mall rents after offering deferrals

Unibail-Rodamco sees 15% decline in US mall rents after offering deferrals
WeWork CEO Sandeep Mathrani (Wikipedia Commons)

WeWork hires help to fill vast empty spaces from NYC to LA

WeWork hires help to fill vast empty spaces from NYC to LA
How will NYC real estate fare without 65 million tourists?

How will NYC real estate fare without 65 million tourists?

How will NYC real estate fare without 65 million tourists?
Amol Sarva (Photography by Sasha Maslov, iStock)

Knotel owes more than $1.6M in unpaid rent: Landlords

Knotel owes more than $1.6M in unpaid rent: Landlords
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.