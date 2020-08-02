Some 36,000 picturesque acres are going up for sale in New York’s Adirondack Mountains for the first time in over a century.

The huge swath of pristine land is called Whitney Park after the prominent Northeast family that’s owned it since the 1890s. The asking price is $180 million, or roughly $5,000 per acre.

The property is hitting the market after its longtime owner, Marylou Whitney, died last year at the age of 93.

Whitney inherited the property in 1992 from her husband, Cornelius Vanderbilt Whitney. She sold 14,700 acres to the state of New York five years later for $17.1 million, which was turned into the William C. Whitney Wilderness Area. Her husband, John Hendrickson, is selling the property.

The massive property is centered on Deerlands, an estate with 17 bedrooms across its buildings that sits at the end of an eight-mile-long drive behind a gatehouse.

The house overlooks Little Forked Lake, but if that gets old, there’s another 21 lakes on the property. There’s also an active timber operation on the estate.

Hendrickson said that he and his wife over the years upgraded the roughly 80 miles of roads that cross the property. He said it’s “bittersweet” that he’s selling it, but that he believes the property needs a family to enjoy it.

“It’s too overwhelming for one man and I don’t really want to be the owner of a country,” he said. “You can fit 70 Monacos in there.”

Or around 43 Central Parks. [WSJ] — Dennis Lynch