Looking to get real far off the grid? How about a 39-acre solar-powered estate on Maui mountainside?

The couple that built out the estate over the last decade put it on the market for $7 million, according to Bloomberg.

Linda and John Stobart, the latter a former executive at BHP Billiton Petroleum, set out to build a compound that is “completely off the grid” when they bought the property in 2010. Linda said she’s aware of the irony of an oil executive’s family living on an estate that doesn’t draw its electricity from the power grid.

“I know it’s not always possible, but this house manages to achieve it,” she said.

They build a 4,000-square-foot barn with 96 solar panels, a 60,000-gallon water catchment system and have an electricity generator for cloudy days.

The main house is 4,500 square feet with five bedrooms and six bathrooms. It has some Balinese-inspired design features, including outdoor showers, influenced by a time living in Southeast Asia.

It took five years to complete and the couple moved there full time in 2017 after John Stobart retired from the oil business.

The grounds also include a large garden with groves of bamboo, royal palms, and native flowers. [Bloomberg] — Dennis Lynch