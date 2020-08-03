Facebook signs lease at Farley Post Office redevelopment

Facebook is officially coming to the Farley Post Office redevelopment.

The social media giant has signed a lease for 730,000 square feet of space at the property, landlord Vornado Realty Trust announced Monday.

News of Facebook’s interest in the massive complex broke late last year. But as the coronavirus pandemic raised questions about companies’ need for large offices, there was much hand-wringing over whether or not the deal would go through.

Facebook in May announced it would give employees the option to work from home indefinitely, part of a larger movement among big firms — particularly in the tech sector — to move toward a broader remote model.

Vornado CEO Steve Roth on Monday said in a prepared statement that Facebook’s decision “reinforces New York’s position as the nation’s second tech hub.”

Facebook’s New York city office is currently located at Vornado’s 770 Broadway. The company also signed on last year for more than 1.5 million square feet nearby at Hudson Yards.