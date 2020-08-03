Open Menu

Lord & Taylor, Men’s Wearhouse file for bankruptcy

TRD NATIONAL /
Aug.August 03, 2020 09:30 AM
Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Lord & Taylor and Men’s Wearhouse are just the latest big retail chains to file for bankruptcy (Lord and Taylor by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images; Men's Warehouse by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Lord & Taylor and Men’s Wearhouse are just the latest big retail chains to file for bankruptcy (Lord and Taylor by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images; Men’s Warehouse by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Lord & Taylor and the owner of Men’s Wearhouse have fallen victim to the coronavirus, with the retailers filing for bankruptcy this weekend.

Lord & Taylor, a department store chain whose roots go back to nearly two centuries, was acquired last year by the clothing rental start-up Le Tote for $100 million. But both companies filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection Sunday, the New York Times reported. The department chain operated 38 stores, which have been temporarily closed since March, according to the court filing.

Read more

Tailored Brands, which owns Men’s Wearhouse and JoS. A. Bank, also filed for bankruptcy on Sunday, with plans to eliminate its debt by at least $630 million. The filing comes shortly after the retailer announced plans to eliminate 20 percent of its corporate jobs and close up to 500 of its about 1,400 stores.

The apparel industry had been one of the most affected by the pandemic. Millions of Americans are unemployed or working from home, resulting in a massive drop in clothing sales. Tailored Brands reported that net sales had fallen by 60.4 percent in the three months that ended May 2, compared to a year ago.

Neiman Marcus, J. Crew, New York & Company, Brooks Brothers and J.C. Penney all filed for bankruptcy in recent weeks. Ascena Retail, which owns Ann Taylor and Lane Bryant, also sought Chapter 11 protection in late July. [NYT 1, 2] — Akiko Matsuda

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
bankruptcyRetailRetail Real Estate

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Right to left: 831, 835 and 837 Madison Avenue (Google Maps)

“The ’57 Chevy in that old lady’s garage”: Madison Avenue buildings up for sale in litmus test for retail real estate

“The ’57 Chevy in that old lady’s garage”: Madison Avenue buildings up for sale in litmus test for retail real estate
Banana Republic CEO Mark Breitbard and Tishman Speyer CEO Rob Speyer (Breitbard by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for GQ; Speyer by Drew Angerer/Getty Images; Banana Republic via Google Maps)

Banana Republic sues to stay in Rockefeller Center

Banana Republic sues to stay in Rockefeller Center
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos with (clockwise from top left: 1055 Bronx River Ave. in Bronx, NY; 3507 W. 51st St. in Chicago; 13200 Southwest 272nd St. in South Miami-Dade, Florida; 28820 Chase Place in Valencia, California (1055 Bronx River Ave via Google Maps; 3507 W. 51st St. via 42 Floors; 13200 Southwest 272nd St. via Google Maps; 28820 Chase Place via IAC Commerce Center)

“Headwind to profitability”: Amazon doubles down on fulfillment centers

“Headwind to profitability”: Amazon doubles down on fulfillment centers
Brookfield's Ric Clark (Getty)

Brookfield, creditors reach deal on REIT’s $6.4B credit facility

Brookfield, creditors reach deal on REIT’s $6.4B credit facility
"Our role as owner is shifting from what was solely ‘the librarian’ — collecting rent, renting shops and cleaning spaces — to becoming an ‘editor’ of the space.” (iStock)

Welcome to a world of the à la carte retail lease

Welcome to a world of the à la carte retail lease
Renderings of Mott Street by Rockwell Group

Outdoor dining goes professional

Outdoor dining goes professional
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield CEO Christophe Cuvillier, Westfield Century City in Los Angeles and Westfield World Trade Center in New York (Getty, iStock, Google Maps)

Unibail-Rodamco sees 15% decline in US mall rents after offering deferrals

Unibail-Rodamco sees 15% decline in US mall rents after offering deferrals
How will NYC real estate fare without 65 million tourists?

How will NYC real estate fare without 65 million tourists?

How will NYC real estate fare without 65 million tourists?
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.