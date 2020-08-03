Open Menu

Luxury deals plummet in Manhattan — again

Dismal week follows strongest week since shutdown

TRD New York /
Aug.August 03, 2020 01:02 PM
By Sylvia Varnham O’Regan
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
111 Leroy Street and 817 Fifth Avenue (StreetEasy, Google Maps)

111 Leroy Street and 817 Fifth Avenue (StreetEasy, Google Maps)

One week, Manhattan is showing signs of a revival, with the highest number of luxury deals since the shutdown. The next week? Just three deals — tying for the lowest.

The contrast underscores the volatility the pandemic has created in an already soft market, as buyers flee to the suburbs and developers navigate price cuts, concessions and pressure from lenders.

“I think it’s hit and miss,” said Donna Olshan, who documents luxury sales in a weekly market report. “I think that’s what we’re going to be looking at for a while.”

“The market is in chaos. Making assumptions is not what you can do.”

Read more

The priciest deal was a full-floor unit at 817 Fifth Avenue, asking $10.9 million — down from $13.9 million when it was listed last June.

Daniella Schlisser of Brown Harris Stevens, who represented the seller, told Olshan the asking price was lowered this July from $12.5 million. The 3,450 square-foot condo has four bedrooms, four bathrooms and a fireplace in the living room.

The buyers were overseas and viewed the property by FaceTime, and later flew to New York to view the apartment before they signed the contract, Schlisser said. The broker added that a higher bid came in after the deal was reached, but the seller chose to stick with the original buyers.

The second-most-expensive deal last week was for unit 6 at 111 Leroy Street. The 3,370-square-foot, four-bedroom unit had a final asking price of $9.7 million.

Listing agent Andrew Anderson of Douglas Elliman said the parties had negotiated a deal before Covid hit, but that the buyer then “took a break to see how things were going to shake out.”

He added: “One we re-opened, the buyer renegotiated, and it took a while to get to a place everyone was happy with.”

Write to Sylvia Varnham O’Regan at [email protected]

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
donna olshanluxury marketResidential Real Estate

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (Schumer by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images; McConnell by Ting Shen/Xinhua via Getty)

Schumer v. McConnell on SALT: Who’s gonna give?

Schumer v. McConnell on SALT: Who’s gonna give?
From left: Jared Kushner, 715 Park Avenue, Deutsche Bank CEO Christian Sewing, and Rosemary Vrablic (Credits: Kushner by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images; 715 Park via Google Maps; Sewing by by Thomas Lohnes/Getty Images; Vrablic by PAUL LAURIE/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

Apartment sale to banker for Trump and Kushner probed

Apartment sale to banker for Trump and Kushner probed
Renderings of 17 Jane Street and Edward J. Minskoff (Renderings via Kristen Krajewski; Minksoff by Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

Minskoff sells first condo in West Village project for $22M

Minskoff sells first condo in West Village project for $22M
Central Park South saw its median sales price for condos nosedive to $1.5 million (iStock, photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images)

Here’s where Covid hit Manhattan condo market hardest

Here’s where Covid hit Manhattan condo market hardest
Ian Schraeger’s Public Hotel at 215 Chrystie Street (Getty, Google Maps, Dolly Lenz)

Penthouse at Ian Schrager’s Public Hotel asks double 2017 sale price

Penthouse at Ian Schrager’s Public Hotel asks double 2017 sale price
Corcoran Group CEO Pam Liebman (Photography by Sasha Maslov)

Corcoran absorbs Contra Costa brokerage in NorCal

Corcoran absorbs Contra Costa brokerage in NorCal
641 Fifth Avenue and 32 East 64th Street with Jeff Zucker (Google Maps; Getty)

Best week since March for Manhattan luxury market

Best week since March for Manhattan luxury market
Lincoln Center, Hudson Yards and Financial District (Wikimedia, iStock)

Bad to worse: Manhattan nabes where home sales fell most

Bad to worse: Manhattan nabes where home sales fell most
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.