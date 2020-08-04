Open Menu

Moody’s looks to sublease its 1 WTC office

Data giant took 75K sf at the tower in 2015

TRD New York /
Aug.August 04, 2020 06:00 PM
By Lois Weiss
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Moody's CEO Raymond McDaniel and 1 World Trade Center (McDaniel by Alex Wong/Getty Images; Pixabay)

Moody’s CEO Raymond McDaniel and 1 World Trade Center (McDaniel by Alex Wong/Getty Images; Pixabay)

As New York City’s office leasing market picks up a bit of steam, a 75,000-square-foot spread at One World Trade Center is now up for grabs.

Moody’s is looking to find a tenant to sublease two floors at the Durst Organization and Port Authority’s roughly 3 million-square-foot tower, according to marketing materials seen by The Real Deal. The financial research giant had signed a lease for the 56th and 57th floors of the building in 2015.

Read more

A Cushman & Wakefield team led by Rob Lowe is marketing Moody’s space, which includes two floor plates, 37,000 square feet apiece. (Lowe just negotiated Facebook’s monster deal at the Farley Post Office redevelopment, according to sources.) The space can be ready for occupancy within 30 days and each floor can be separately leased with a term through Nov. 2027, according to the listing materials.

The asking rent was not immediately clear, but was reportedly $69 per square foot at the time Moody signed its lease five years ago.

Moody’s also occupies 758,000 square feet in the adjacent 7 WTC, Silverstein Properties’ 1.8 million-square-foot tower.

A representative for Moody’s said the company was looking to “rebalance our real estate to bring our teams together in our existing space at 7 WTC.”

The firm is not the only tenant at 1 WTC looking to shed space. More than 200,000 square feet is up for sublease at the tower, including a few floors from Durst’s largest tenant, Conde Nast.

Another 300,000 square feet is available on a direct basis through Newmark Knight Frank and the building’s owner.

Cushman, Durst and Silverstein did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
1 World Trade CenterManhattan Office MarketOffice Leasing

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
From left: Manhattan Mall at 100 West 33rd Street, Vornado CEO Steven Roth and a rendering of the Farley Post Office building (Roth by Misha Friedman/Getty Images; Manhattan Mall via VNO; Farley Building via SOM)

Vornado may convert Midtown J.C. Penney space to last-mile facility

Vornado may convert Midtown J.C. Penney space to last-mile facility
(iStock)

TRD Insights: Nationwide office leasing demand hits two-decade low

TRD Insights: Nationwide office leasing demand hits two-decade low
Bryant Park Hotel at 40 West 40 Street (Google Maps; iStock)

Bryant Park Hotel being marketed as office space

Bryant Park Hotel being marketed as office space
28 Liberty Street (Wikipedia)

Manhattan’s office leasing sees busiest month since January

Manhattan’s office leasing sees busiest month since January
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and a rendering of the Farley Post Office building redevelopment (Credit: Getty Images, SOM)

Farley gets Zucked: Facebook signs huge lease at Post Office redevelopment

Farley gets Zucked: Facebook signs huge lease at Post Office redevelopment
Calpers CEO Marcie Frost, CommonWealth CEO Brett Munger and City National Plaza (Google Maps)

TRD Insights: Here’s what tenants pay at LA’s massive City National Plaza

TRD Insights: Here’s what tenants pay at LA’s massive City National Plaza
IBM CEO Arvind Krishna

IBM narrows search for big Manhattan office

IBM narrows search for big Manhattan office
320 Park Avenue (Google Maps)

Raymond James signs large office lease at 320 Park

Raymond James signs large office lease at 320 Park
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.