As New York City’s office leasing market picks up a bit of steam, a 75,000-square-foot spread at One World Trade Center is now up for grabs.

Moody’s is looking to find a tenant to sublease two floors at the Durst Organization and Port Authority’s roughly 3 million-square-foot tower, according to marketing materials seen by The Real Deal. The financial research giant had signed a lease for the 56th and 57th floors of the building in 2015.

A Cushman & Wakefield team led by Rob Lowe is marketing Moody’s space, which includes two floor plates, 37,000 square feet apiece. (Lowe just negotiated Facebook’s monster deal at the Farley Post Office redevelopment, according to sources.) The space can be ready for occupancy within 30 days and each floor can be separately leased with a term through Nov. 2027, according to the listing materials.

The asking rent was not immediately clear, but was reportedly $69 per square foot at the time Moody signed its lease five years ago.

Moody’s also occupies 758,000 square feet in the adjacent 7 WTC, Silverstein Properties’ 1.8 million-square-foot tower.

A representative for Moody’s said the company was looking to “rebalance our real estate to bring our teams together in our existing space at 7 WTC.”

The firm is not the only tenant at 1 WTC looking to shed space. More than 200,000 square feet is up for sublease at the tower, including a few floors from Durst’s largest tenant, Conde Nast.

Another 300,000 square feet is available on a direct basis through Newmark Knight Frank and the building’s owner.

Cushman, Durst and Silverstein did not immediately respond to requests for comment.