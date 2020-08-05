Open Menu

Queens retail sale tops mid-market deals of the week

Deals in outer boroughs included Elmhurst shopping center, Bronx apartment building

TRD New York /
Aug.August 05, 2020 11:45 AM
By Orion Jones
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
82-10 Baxter Avenue and 3111 Heath Avenue (Google Maps)

82-10 Baxter Avenue and 3111 Heath Avenue (Google Maps)

Just two properties traded for between $10 million and $30 million in the week ending July 31.

A one-story retail building in Queens sold for triple its purchase price more than 15 years ago, and a multifamily property sold for 54 percent more than it did six years ago.

The week’s two sales marks a 50 percent drop in trades from the previous week, but activity is still up from a near halt between March and May, when the city was largely shut down.

1. A 24,000-square-foot retail building at 82-10 Baxter Avenue in Elmhurst, Queens, was sold for $15 million by Barrington Holding Corp. — which purchased it in 2004 at $4.3 million — to Mohammad Mujalli via 82-10 Baxter LLC. The one-story property contains six retail units including a Foodtown grocery store, laundromat, bar, bakery, hair salon and deli. Barrington CEO Chandra Nisthalal signed the sales documents.

2. Family-owned Bilynn Realty sold a 60,295-square-foot multifamily building located at 3111 Heath Avenue, Bronx, for $10.3 million to an anonymous buyer. Bilynn purchased the 65-unit residential building for $6.7 million in 2014, according to public record filings, and operates in New York City and Tampa Bay.

Contact Orion Jones at [email protected]

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
BronxInvestment SalesMultifamilyQueensRetail

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Clockwise from top left: 162 West 13th Street, 325 Avenue Y in Brooklyn, 1281 Viele Avenue in the Bronx (Credit: Google Maps)

Here’s what the $10M-$30M NYC investment sales market looked like last week

Here’s what the $10M-$30M NYC investment sales market looked like last week
Mayor Bill de Blasio (Background by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images; de Blasio by Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Outdoor dining may continue into winter

Outdoor dining may continue into winter
B. Riley Real Estate president Michael Jerbich and  J.C. Penney CEO Jill Soltau (Getty, Linkedin, J.C. Penney)

J.C. Penney taps Cushman, B. Riley to sell 163 locations

J.C. Penney taps Cushman, B. Riley to sell 163 locations
Brookfield Property Partners CEO Brian Kingston and Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger (Brookfield; Weinberger by Vermont National Guard)

Brookfield’s nixed mall redevelopment may signal strategy shift

Brookfield’s nixed mall redevelopment may signal strategy shift
The closures will primarily affect low-volume sales locations (Photo by Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images)

Dunkin’ to shutter 800 US locations

Dunkin’ to shutter 800 US locations
Right to left: 831, 835 and 837 Madison Avenue (Google Maps)

“The ’57 Chevy in that old lady’s garage”: Madison Avenue buildings up for sale in litmus test for retail real estate

“The ’57 Chevy in that old lady’s garage”: Madison Avenue buildings up for sale in litmus test for retail real estate
Lord & Taylor and Men’s Wearhouse are just the latest big retail chains to file for bankruptcy (Lord and Taylor by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images; Men's Warehouse by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Lord & Taylor, Men’s Wearhouse file for bankruptcy

Lord & Taylor, Men’s Wearhouse file for bankruptcy
410 Tenth Avenue and SL Green CEO Marc Holliday (410 Tenth via Google Maps; Holliday via SL Green)

SL Green shopping Amazon-anchored office in Hudson Yards

SL Green shopping Amazon-anchored office in Hudson Yards
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.