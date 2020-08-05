Open Menu

“Schoolyard-style” dispute between landlord and co-living firm

Germany-based Quarters says Brooklyn owner sued to damage its reputation

TRD New York /
Aug.August 05, 2020 01:30 PM
By Erin Hudson
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Quarters CEO Rui Barros and 251 DeKalb Avenue in Brooklyn (Credit: Linkedin and Google Maps)

Quarters CEO Rui Barros and 251 DeKalb Avenue in Brooklyn (Credit: Linkedin and Google Maps)

After being sued for bailing on its lease as New York City became the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic, co-living firm Quarters is taking its would-be landlord to task.

The Germany-based company filed a motion for sanctions in federal court, accusing investor Mark Tress and his affiliated entities of using litigation “as a cover to damage Quarters’ reputation.” The motion alleges that Tress’ lawsuit violates federal rules of civil procedure.

Tress sued the co-living company in May for “opportunistically” terminating its $8 million lease at 251 DeKalb Avenue in Brooklyn and accused Quarters of soliciting bank fraud in a “side letter.”

Read more

Quarters denies the allegations, citing construction delays and threats from Tress as its reasons for walking away from the deal. But the co-living firm is also turning the tables on its former landlord, levelling accusations of its own.

In its motion, filed last week, the firm accuses Tress of suing to “harass and damage” the co-living firm by cherry-picking correspondence between the parties and omitting “critical context.”

Notably, Quarters claims Tress threatened to shut down construction on the project after Quarters refused to grant a “false” estoppel certificate so the landlord could secure fresh financing. The firm also contends that the alleged “side letter” was in fact a proposal to amend the lease.

“There is nothing illegal about the alleged ‘side letter,’ as any modification to the lease must be in writing,” Quarters’ counsel noted in one court filing.

“The allegations were frivolous, and [the] plaintiffs knew them to be frivolous,” argued Quarters’ attorney in the motion to sanction.

Nathaniel Kritzer, partner at Steptoe & Johnson, representing Tress in the dispute, called the motion “frivolous” in a statement to TRD.

“Incredibly, Quarters is seeking sanctions for statements about Covid-related government orders that we didn’t even make, and for allegations in our clients’ complaint about Quarters’ conduct that their own witness didn’t deny when placed under oath. That’s something I’ve never seen before,” wrote Kritzer, referring to government orders to shutter construction sites, and a declaration from Quarters’ senior legal counsel, in which the attorney did not address the alleged “side letter.”

“They have responded with transparent deflection, arguing our clients did something wrong by pursuing their legal rights,” Kritzer continued. “It’s not hard to see straight through their schoolyard-style, reflexive strategy.”

In its motion, Quarters claims Tress’ suit has damaged its business. In court documents, Quarters noted that one of its landlords terminated a lease at another property while citing The Real Deal’s coverage of the lawsuit.

Reached for comment, a representative for the firm maintained that Quarters is seeing “high interest and demand” from renters for its U.S. locations, including a Brooklyn location slated to open this fall.

Quarters’ motion seeks the return of its $209,250 security deposit plus interest, dismissal of Tress’ claims with prejudice and for the landlord to pay its legal fees.

Write to Erin Hudson at [email protected]

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Co-livingCoronavirusReal Estate Lawsuits

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Backal Hospitality Group CEO Arthur Backal, 627 West 42nd Street and Moinian Group CEO Joseph Moinian (Images via Backal, Google Maps, Moinian)

Win for Moinian is bright spot for commercial landlords

Win for Moinian is bright spot for commercial landlords
Matthew Kramer, Victor Petrescu, Sebastian Jaramillo and Gov. Ron DeSantis (Getty, iStock) 

Eviction, foreclosure freeze in Florida delaying inevitable flood of cases

Eviction, foreclosure freeze in Florida delaying inevitable flood of cases
(iStock)

“We’re seeing more militant direct action:” Tenant groups fight evictions with power drills and other tools

“We’re seeing more militant direct action:” Tenant groups fight evictions with power drills and other tools
Hotelier Monty Bennett and Marriott Beverly Hills (Bennett via Ashford Inc.; Marriott via Booking)

SEC opens investigation into hotelier Monty Bennett’s companies

SEC opens investigation into hotelier Monty Bennett’s companies
Bryant Park Hotel at 40 West 40 Street (Google Maps; iStock)

Bryant Park Hotel being marketed as office space

Bryant Park Hotel being marketed as office space
Governor Andrew Cuomo (iStock; Cuomo by Stefani Reynolds/Getty Images)

End of eviction ban to unleash 14,000 warrants in NY

End of eviction ban to unleash 14,000 warrants in NY
Walker Tower at 212 West 18th Street with in-contract buyer Ron Vinder (left), and prior owner Khadem al-Qubaisi (right) (Images from JDS Development, Morgan Stanley, Pixabay)

Walker Tower board fights “low-ball” sale of 1MDB-linked penthouse

Walker Tower board fights “low-ball” sale of 1MDB-linked penthouse
Mayor Bill de Blasio announces “a new New York City tradition” as outdoor dining is set to return next year (de Blasio by Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images; background by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Outdoor dining to return next summer — for restaurants that survive

Outdoor dining to return next summer — for restaurants that survive
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.